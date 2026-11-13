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Canadian popstar Shawn Mendes has spoken out in support of Palestinians in a post on Instagram, urging his fans to take action over Israel's ongoing war on Gaza.

Mendes shared the post on Thursday, encouraging his followers to "Donate, educate, encourage, challenge, hold those in power accountable, vote".

He condemned "the senseless killing in Gaza," and said he has been educating himself to understand how he can make a difference.

The 'Stitches' singer encouraged other stars to join him in speaking out against Israel's genocide.

"The more of us that use our voice, the closer we are to change," he said.

"These children in Palestine have had to be brave for too long. It's our turn to do the same now."

Mendes also shared that he has donated an undisclosed sum to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, independent film company Watermelon Pictures, and Palestine solidarity donor collaborative Woven Futures Fund.

Stars and activists responded with support for the singer's message.

"Thank-you! You’re on the right side of history," educator and children's rights activist Ms Rachel said.

"Welcome my friend🍉🍉, and thank you for posting this!" Gaza-based journalist Bisan Owda commented.

Mendes previously said he regretted not speaking about Palestine sooner in an August 2025 concert in Lisbon, Portugal.

In January 2026, he performed at a benefit concert that raised $5.5 million for charities supporting people in Sudan and Palestine.

Mendes rose to fame in the early 2010s after posting song covers on social media. He has released five studio albums, including his debut album Handwritten, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart.

He also started as the titular crocodile in the 2022 film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

Throughout his career, he has supported charitable causes, including the American Red Cross, the Sudanese American Physicians Association, and his own organisation, The Shawn Mendes Foundation, which supports young people working to advance racial justice, climate solutions, and other causes.