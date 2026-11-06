Seafarer killed in Gulf as Iran reports burning oil tankers

A seafarer was killed after a projectile struck a Greek-owned oil tanker in the Gulf, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards reported two more tankers on fire.
MENA
9 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
06 November, 2026
Last Update
07 November, 2026 01:13 AM

A seafarer on a Greek-owned oil tanker was killed in an apparent missile attack in the Gulf, its owner said Friday, after Tehran said ships were on fire after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Velos Sapphire was sailing to Bahrain empty of cargo when the attack happened on Thursday, Velos Tankers said in a statement carried by the Greek news agency ANA.

The Athens-based company said the explosion was likely caused by an unidentified projectile that struck the vessel's port quarter, sparking a fire.

On Thursday, Iranian media reported that five oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

And in a statement carried by state media Friday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said two more oil tankers were on fire in the strategic gateway to the energy-rich Gulf.

British maritime agency UKMTO said on Friday that the master of a tanker transiting the strait the previous day had reported an explosion "at the waterline, port side" off Oman.

"The crew are safe... The tanker is still under its own power and is continuing on its voyage," it added.

Since the outbreak of the Middle East war on February 28, Tehran has sought to limit traffic through the waterway, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil consumption.

The United States has in response imposed a blockade on Iranian ports and escorted tankers through the strait.

US Central Command said last month that it had helped Gulf countries export 1.5 billion barrels of oil via Hormuz since the summer and recently said all mines had been cleared from the waterway.

"Two violating oil tankers -- one east of the Strait of Hormuz and the other within the Strait itself -- that attempted to transit via an unauthorised route struck mines," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran's military, said in a statement carried by state TV.

"The two tankers had deactivated all of their navigation and identification systems and were attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz... with the support of the aggressor and terrorist American military, but following the collision with mines, they caught fire and were brought to a stop."

This live blog is closed
1:00 AM
Assiah Hamed
share

This live coverage has now ended.

The situation across the Middle East remains tense, with continued fears of further escalation involving the United States, Iran and regional armed groups.

The New Arab will continue to follow developments and bring you the latest updates as they emerge.

US issues Middle East security alert over Houthi attacks
12:38 AM
The New Arab Staff
share

The US State Department has urged American citizens across the Middle East to remain vigilant, warning of a heightened risk of attacks by Yemen’s Houthis and alleged Iranian attempts to target US government officials.

In a security alert posted on X, the department warned of “the increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis” and what it described as Iranian efforts to target American officials in the region.

It also warned travellers of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions, advising US citizens to consult security alerts for their respective countries.

Iran claims US drone shot down over Qeshm Island
12:06 AM
The New Arab Staff
share

Iran's air defence forces have shot down an American MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island, according to an army statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB.

The announcement came after Iranian local media reported that two missiles had hit the island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Qatar rejects reports of failed US-Iran deal
11:54 AM
The New Arab Staff
share

Qatar has rejected reports that its prime minister said the United States and Iran had failed to reach an agreement to end the war, describing the claims as “false and misleading”.

In a statement on Friday, Qatar’s International Media Office said the remarks by Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had been “deliberately distorted by those who benefit from continued war and instability in our region”.

The statement added that the prime minister had said both sides were continuing to work towards an agreement.

US and Iran nearing agreement, Bloomberg reports
11:22 PM
The New Arab Staff
share

Bloomberg reported on Friday that the United States and Iran are nearing an agreement, with the Iran's nuclear programme once again taking centre stage.

Citing a diplomat familiar with the talks, the news publication said Washington and Tehran were approaching a potential breakthrough in efforts to end the months-long war.

Tehran has reportedly shown a willingness to discuss aspects of its nuclear programme that were previously off the table.

Two missiles struck Iran's Qeshm Island, Tasnim says
10:29 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Saturday initial reports indicated that two missiles had struck Qeshm Island, adding there was no official information on possible damage.

Tasnim said further details would be released once the incident was confirmed by relevant authorities.

The state news agency IRNA had earlier reported that local witnesses said two projectiles had attacked the Suza area of Qeshm Island in southern Iran after the sound of an aircraft was heard over the island.

Iran is reviewing proposals focusing on nuclear programme
10:11 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Iran is reviewing proposals presented by chief mediator Qatar aimed at addressing differences with the United States about Tehran’s nuclear program, the Associated Press reported- citing two Middle East government officials said Friday.

The development is raising hopes that the two sides could be inching toward indirect talks on one of the thorniest issues that President Donald Trump says must be resolved as part of any deal meant to end the more than 8-month-old war.

But one of the officials stressed that the Iranians, at least at the moment, remain unwilling to engage in negotiations with the Trump administration over its atomic activities until the US agrees to several core conditions that Iran has been demanding be part of any ceasefire agreement.

Iran and Qatari officials' stepped-up engagement — and Tehran showing a glint of openness to the possibility of negotiating on its nuclear program — comes just days after Trump’s Republican Party was dealt a stunning repudiation in Tuesday’s midterm elections in the US.

'Aircraft sound' heard on Iran's Qeshm Island
9:56 PM
The New Arab Staff
share

Iran's official news agency IRNA has reported that residents on Qeshm Island, in the Strait of Hormuz, heard the sound of aircraft before two projectiles reportedly “impacted in the Susa area” of the island.

“Local and provincial authorities have not yet commented on the details of the incident,” IRNA said in a brief bulletin.

Saudi-led coalition reports drone interception near Riyadh
9:23 PM
The New Arab Staff
share

The Saudi-led coalition's spokesperson has said that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh area.

In a post on X, the spokesperson said: “A drone was intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh area.”

No further details were provided, and the spokesperson did not identify who was responsible for the drone.

Trump says US is talking to Iranian representatives
9:19 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

US President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters his administration was talking to representatives from Tehran, adding "we are doing very well with Iran."

Yemen's Houthis granting ships safe passage via email
8:51 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis are effectively policing maritime transit of the Red Sea through a system under which vessels can request safe passage via email, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The Houthis -- who control swaths of Yemen -- declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia earlier this year, after which some ships began contacting them before transiting the Red Sea, the Journal reported.

If the Houthis reply, they typically do so within 24 hours, the newspaper said, citing crew member accounts and emails it reviewed.

The Journal included one email in which the master of an unnamed ship declared it "has no connections with Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States of America" and said "we kindly request your confirmation for safe passage."

Vessels allegedly linked to those countries -- all three of which have carried out strikes in Yemen in recent years -- have been repeatedly targeted by the Houthis.

In another email, the Houthis responded to a separate request from a Chinese container ship: "We hope you are keeping well. We are glad that you understood the criteria for the scope of the vessels ban," they said.

The Houthis said the ship had a permit for transit that is valid for seven days, adding: "We also invite you to subscribe to our email alert service to receive the latest news and updates."

In July, a fragile 2022 truce fell apart after the Houthis allowed an Iranian plane to land in Yemen's capital Sanaa in defiance of Saudi control over Yemeni airspace.

The Houthis later announced their blockade of Saudi Arabia and began hitting its ships, territory and oil facilities, before seizing Yemen's entire Red Sea coast, which expanded their ability to target ships transiting the key waterway.

Putin urged Tehran to enter direct negotiations with US
8:21 PM
The New Arab Staff
share

Sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Friday that recent Russian diplomatic contacts with Iran were made at Washington's request, with the US asking Moscow to mediate between the two countries and persuade Tehran to engage in direct negotiations with the American side.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Russia's diplomatic efforts had involved both unannounced visits to Iran and publicly announced engagements.

These included Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Tehran last month, as well as a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei.

The efforts culminated in Rezaei's visit to Moscow on Thursday, where he met with the Russian president.

Gaza birth defects surge above pre-war 2022 figure
7:44 PM
The New Arab Staff
share

The number of birth defects recorded among newborns in Gaza during the first nine months of 2026 has exceeded the total reported for the whole of 2022, the year before Israel's war on the territory began, Palestinian news agency Wafa has reported.

A medical source in Gaza told Wafa that 260 cases were documented between January and September 2026, compared with 184 throughout 2022.

The source said 322 cases were recorded in 2025, marking a 75 per cent increase on the 2022 figure.

Maternal malnutrition, exposure to environmental pollutants and disruptions to prenatal care during the war could be among the contributing factors, the source said, calling for an independent international scientific investigation.

However, the source cautioned that the figures alone do not establish the prevalence of congenital anomalies among newborns or identify their causes.

Houthis claim 67 strikes hit five Yemeni provinces
7:15 PM
The New Arab Staff
share

The Houthis say five Yemeni provinces were hit by 67 air and missile strikes over a 24-hour period, according to a statement by the group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree.

Saree said the strikes targeted Taiz, Lahij, Saada, al-Jawf and Marib, bringing the total number of air and missile strikes since the escalation began to 4,264.

The Saudi-led coalition has said it is conducting targeted operations against the Houthi group, accusing it of attacking Yemeni civilians and Saudi airports.

Trump: Israel would not exist without Iran war
6:38 PM
The New Arab Staff
share

US President Donald Trump has defended the joint US-Israeli war on Iran in a post on his Truth Social platform, claiming that Israel and the wider Middle East would not exist had he not prevented Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

“Israel and, in fact, the entire Middle East, WOULD NOT EXIST TODAY if I did not stop Iran from having a Nuclear Weapon,” he wrote.

“Nobody wants to say that, but everybody knows it’s true!”

Following the defeat of Trump's Republican Party in this week’s US midterm elections, Trump has acknowledged in recent days that public opposition to the war, coupled with rising inflation and the soaring cost of living worldwide, contributed significantly to the major losses.

US issues new Iran-related sanctions, Treasury Dept says
6:00 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

The United States issued new Iran-related sanctions on Friday, a notice on the US Treasury Department's website showed.

Related Articles

The U.S. Treasury Department headquarters building is seen from the Washington Monument on June 3, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Iran sanctions
Economy
Live Story

US Treasury sanctions Canadian money services firms over Iran

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al Yamamah Palace to discuss bilateral relations and sign a series of agreements in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 4, 2026
Syria
MENA
Live Story

Syria aids Saudi Arabia with military advice and training

Newly announced White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and White House aide Natalie Harp walk to board Marine One as President Donald Trump departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2026.
United States
World
Live Story

Trump promotes Stephen Miller to chief of staff

Tags
 

Recommended for You

Loading recommendations...

More In News