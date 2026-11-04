The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are holding around 300 prisoners in a secret underground detention facility in northeastern Syria, with their names absent from official prison and court records, according to a security source cited by Lebanese newspaper Al-Modon.

The source, described as familiar with the situation, said the detainees were being held in a basement beneath Jarkin prison in the city of Qamishli, connected to a network of tunnels extending underneath the facility.

The prisoners are accused of collaborating with Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), participating in assassinations targeting members and senior figures of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), or helping them escape from SDF-controlled areas.

According to the report, none of the approximately 300 detainees appear in the records of SDF-affiliated courts or official prison registers, while the SDF does not formally acknowledge holding them.

The allegations raise questions about who is responsible for their detention, the legal basis for holding them and whether their families have any means of establishing their whereabouts.

Prisoners allegedly moved to private homes and farms

The source also alleged that the SDF had transferred prisoners to private homes and farms belonging to its commanders to conceal the true number of detainees during inspections by Syria's Ministry of Justice.

According to Al-Modon, the ministry conducted several prison inspections to verify the number of detainees and assess their conditions as part of efforts to oversee detention facilities in areas previously controlled by the SDF.

The source claimed that, as government inspection teams carried out their work, SDF personnel moved prisoners out of detention facilities and distributed them across properties belonging to senior commanders.

Between 10 and 15 prisoners were reportedly held at each location, allowing the SDF to disperse detainees and prevent inspectors from establishing the full number of people in custody.

The alleged transfers were intended not only to conceal prisoner numbers but also to prevent government officials from identifying the actual locations where detainees were being held, the source said.

The report suggests that detention facilities may extend beyond recognised prisons to include underground chambers, tunnel networks and privately owned properties.

Outside judicial oversight

The absence of detainees from official records raises concerns about whether they have access to legal proceedings or any form of judicial oversight.

According to Al-Modon, there are no publicly available judicial files documenting the charges against the prisoners, the investigations conducted into their cases or whether they have faced trial.

The SDF's alleged failure to acknowledge their detention also raises questions about which authorities are responsible for ordering arrests, conducting interrogations and deciding whether prisoners should be released.

The report warned that such arrangements could leave detainees outside effective judicial supervision and make it extremely difficult for families to establish their whereabouts or fate.

The allegations also present a challenge for Syria's Ministry of Justice, whose inspections have reportedly focused on recognised detention facilities.

The source's account suggests that identifying all detainees would require investigators to examine locations previously used by SDF security agencies, including properties not officially designated as prisons or detention centres.