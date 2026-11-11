Scottish oil firm exits Israeli gas project after BDS campaign

Scottish-based energy company Dana Petroleum has withdrawn from an Israeli-led offshore gas exploration consortium following an international boycott campaign over the exploitation of Palestinian natural resources.

The Aberdeen-headquartered company, which is owned by the South Korean state-run Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), was originally awarded exploration rights alongside Italian energy giant Eni and Israel's Ratio Energies in October 2023, shortly after Israel launched its war on Gaza.

Both international partners have now dropped out of the project, prompting the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement to declare a major victory for its campaign against Israel's exploitation of Palestinian offshore gas reserves.

The withdrawal follows sustained pressure from Palestinian solidarity organisations, environmental campaigners and trade unions in Scotland, South Korea and Italy.

"The withdrawal of Dana Petroleum and Eni from what has rightly become a toxic project is a massive win for the BDS movement and our partners in South Korea, Italy, Scotland and beyond," said Juman Muhammad, the movement's international campaigns manager in a statement.

"Two major international energy companies have now been compelled to withdraw from an illegal deal with genocidal Israel to pillage Palestinian gas, showing the sheer scale of what grassroots pressure can achieve."

Eni formally withdrew from the consortium in March, after reportedly becoming reluctant to proceed because of the political situation surrounding Israel's war on Gaza.

According to a filing announced on 9 November, Israel has now awarded six offshore exploration licences to Ratio Energies and US-based Murphy Oil, with each company holding a 50 percent stake.

Murphy will operate the project, which covers approximately 1,700 square kilometres of seabed in the eastern Mediterranean, near Israel's Leviathan gas field.

Campaigners maintain that much of the exploration area overlaps Palestinian maritime claims and that exploiting its resources without Palestinian consent would constitute unlawful pillage.

The Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (SPSC), which participated in protests targeting Dana's operations in Aberdeen, welcomed the company's departure.

"It is shocking that it came to this: a company based in Scotland, where we see time and again that the people stand with Palestine and against apartheid, should never have got itself embroiled in such an immoral and illegal endeavour," said Dave Black, the campaign's energy apartheid lead.

"Murphy Oil, which has now taken the place Dana and Eni abandoned, should expect exactly the same treatment."

The controversy has also reached Westminster, where Labour MP Brian Leishman warned in September that extracting gas from Palestinian waters would be illegal and could amount to the war crime of pillage.

In its July 2024 advisory opinion, the International Court of Justice found Israel's continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territories unlawful and concluded that its exploitation of Palestinian natural resources violated international law.

The BDS movement has urged investors, insurers and contractors to avoid involvement in the project, warning that companies facilitating the exploitation of Palestinian resources could face further boycott and divestment campaigns.

Dana's withdrawal comes after KNOC indicated in August that it intended to leave the consortium, although it did not provide a timetable.

Israeli financial newspaper Globes reported that Dana was not participating in the latest exploration phase, while Israeli media have indicated that the company could potentially rejoin the project with regulatory approval.

Campaigners are now directing their attention towards Murphy Oil, calling on the US company to abandon its newly awarded licences.