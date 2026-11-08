The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society revealed on Sunday that approximately 80% of Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including children, are suffering from scabies, without access to any genuine treatment or attempts to address the underlying causes of the disease.

This information is based on visits conducted by the society’s legal teams to dozens of male and female prisoners in October and early November. According to the available figures, the total number of prisoners held in Israeli prisons exceeds 9,300, including approximately 90 women.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said in a statement that “the testimonies once again reflect the reality inside the prisons three years after the crime of genocide, and how they have become a cornerstone of the occupation’s policies. What is happening inside them is systematic, not a series of individual incidents.”

It explained that the testimonies described the continued spread of scabies; the worsening health conditions of sick prisoners, those with chronic illnesses, and the wounded; and the fact that many require surgery and assistive medical equipment. They detainees also described repeated raids, as well as daily measures of abuse and torture that turn the ordinary details of prison life into instruments of torture.

Dozens of prisoners also reported that special units belonging to the prison administration, raid prison wings armed with weapons and accompanied by police dogs.

In recent months, dozens of injuries have been recorded from rubber bullets and unfamiliar new weapons whose types the prisoners said they do not recognise. These weapons cause burns, and some have left prisoners unable to move.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society confirmed that “repression continues, with no more than two weeks between one operation and the next. In some prison wings, raids occur every two or three days, targeting selected rooms. Severe beatings have caused broken teeth and ribs, as well as bruising across prisoners’ bodies".

“Thousands of prisoners are suffering from an acute shortage of clothing, which is one of the main reasons for the spread of scabies, alongside the lack of adequate shower facilities in certain sections of Naqab Prison, particularly following a major breakdown of the showers. Overcrowding is also severe in many central prisons, especially as daily arrest campaigns continue,," the rights group added.

Regarding starvation, the Society confirmed that the food give to detainees has remained the same, in terms of quality and quantity.

"Images of prisoners upon their release bear witness to the ongoing crime of starvation, which has continued for three years. Concerns are growing over the condition of thousands of prisoners, particularly those serving lengthy sentences, as their bodies may not be able to withstand these practices if they continue," the group said.

'Using scabies as a tool to torture'

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society explained that it used initials rather than detainees’ full names in its report “because many were afraid to speak after being severely beaten while being transferred to Naqab Prison. Their fear was clearly visible on their faces when meeting the lawyer".

According to the testimonies, prisoner A.B. said that he had been subjected to a raid that resulted in a severed tendon in his hand, and that he required surgery. He also described another raid that took place on 28 October, carried out by forces in Section 24 at 7a.m. Prisoners’ mattresses were removed and they were assaulted.

In Section 26, prisoner M.K. reported that two of his teeth had been broken as a result of an assault. According to the lawyer who visited him, the prisoner's fear was clearly visible as he spoke. Furthermore, prisoners were not permitted to sign the necessary powers of attorney during the visit, preventing their legal cases from being followed up.

The report continued: “prisoner M.S. indicated that the prison administration deliberately removes prisoners’ mattresses throughout the day, exacerbating their suffering and forcing them to sit on the floor or on iron beds (barracks-style metal bunks). This policy places an even greater burden on sick and elderly prisoners, particularly those suffering from bone and limb conditions.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society quoted prisoner N.Y., held in Section 25, as saying:

“Prisoners live in fear and anxiety, particularly as the time approaches for the headcount, or what is known as the security inspection, because it is often associated with repression and severe physical assaults. I was personally beaten, sustaining bruises across various parts of my body.”

Prisoner D.H. also reported that prisoners in Section 24 had been subjected to a widespread raid involving the spraying of tear gas and the firing of rubber bullets. Three prisoners were injured by gunfire during the raid, which involved the storming of several cells.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society confirmed that the testimonies of female prisoners held in Damon Prison were no different from those of prisoners in other facilities when it came to starvation, systematic repression, searches and abuse, and the denial of all rights, including healthcare and access to basic personal necessities, which have been turned into instruments of humiliation.

The situation is worsening as the number of female prisoners increases, overcrowding intensifies, and clothing becomes increasingly scarce. Some women are suffering from spasms in their limbs and severe itching that deprive them of sleep.

Despite this, the prison administration continues to deny that female prisoners have scabies, claiming instead that they have allergies, even though medical tests conducted on women who have been released have confirmed the diagnosis.

The Society stressed that “the consistency of these testimonies across different prisons and sections points to a generalised pattern of torture, starvation and medical crimes.”

It renewed its call on the international human rights system to “put an end to its continued failure to act in the face of the horrific crimes committed by the Israelsystem against prisoners, which are intended to destroy them physically and psychologically".