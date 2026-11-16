The leaders of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey have been named joint first place in the annual 'Muslim 500' ranking of the world's most influential Muslims, in a first for the publication, which started in 2009.

The rankings, compiled by the Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC), named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman -- all leaders involved in August's signing of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.

"For the first time ever, The Muslim 500 has named a joint Number 1 for its 2027 edition. While this unified top spot features five individuals, it is actually divided into three shared entries that represent a massive shift in how Muslim nations are working together to protect one another," the publication said.

"The main reason for this historic decision is the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement. Signed on 7 August, and activated during an emergency summit in Riyadh, this mutual-defence pact unites the immense wealth of Saudi Arabia, the advanced tech and manufacturing of Türkiye, and the powerful military strength of Pakistan into a collective alliance. Modelled on a “one for all, all for one” approach to security, this pact has completely reshaped regional politics."

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The mutual defence pact, signed in August 2026, came amid another turbulent year for the region, in which the US-Israeli war on Iran exposed several of Washington's allies, including Saudi Arabia, to retaliatory attacks by Iran.

The bringing together of Saudi Arabia's crown prince and Turkey's president under the deal appeared to give it broad appeal within the Muslim world, as the two leaders previously competed for influence in this sphere.

Meanwhile, the involvement of Pakistan's prime minister and military chief was yet another diplomatic landmark for the pair, who had hosted American and Iranian officials for ceasefire talks earlier in the year.

With no second or third place for the year's Muslim 500 rankings, the index placed Iran's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in fourth place.

Khamenei, who has not been seen publicly during his time in office, was elected to the role after the killing of his father, Ali Khamenei, in February.

Last year's Muslim 500 named Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani as the world's most influential Muslim figure, citing his country's diplomatic and humanitarian efforts during the Israeli war on Gaza.