Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh struck; as US imposes new blockade on Iran

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The New Arab Staff & Agencies
08 November, 2026
Last Update
08 November, 2026 11:54 AM

Welcome to The New Arab's live coverage of the ongoing war in the region. Here are the top stories:

  • Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry has said that the Aramco building in the capital, Riyadh, has been struck by debris after Houthis fired ballistic missiles at the country.
  • AFP had earlier reported that the tower, located in the King Abdullah Financial District, was struck and damaged, with Reuters also reporting that a tower had been struck, though it did not specify which building.
  • US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that US forces struck a vessel that was attempting to break the new blockade of Iran, disabling the St. Kitts-flagged M/V Huda in the Gulf of Oman.
  • The UAE said that it had rescued 22 sailors from a cargo ship that caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said two oil tankers struck mines in the strait.

Now, onto our coverage:

Israel deports 14 activists protecting Palestinian farmers
11:53 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Israel said on Sunday it had deported 14 Western activists who had gone to the occupied West Bank on solidarity missions with Palestinians facing violence from Israeli settlers.

Israeli authorities arrested them on Friday near Ramallah after an altercation between the activists and settlers, according to the Human Rights Defenders Fund, a group that provides legal support to activists who visit to support Palestinians.

The activists had gone with hopes of protecting Palestinians during their annual olive harvest, which has been hit by a surge of attacks by Israeli settlers who have beaten and stolen from the farmers.

The activists came from the United States, Canada, Italy and Germany, Israel's Population and Immigration Authority said.

Sharona Weiss, the head of international advocacy at the Human Rights Defenders Fund, told AFP that the foreigners had been accompanying Palestinian farmers on their land "when settlers arrived and began attacking them".

Iran says 3 tankers caught fire in Hormuz
11:33 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Three oil tankers caught fire on Sunday in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran regularly targets ships that transit without its authorisation, the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.

Since the outbreak of the Iran war in late February, Tehran has severely restricted traffic through the strategic waterway, insisting vessels use routes authorised by the Islamic Republic.

The United States has, in response, imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and helped tankers travel the strait, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil consumption.

"Since the early hours of this morning, three non-compliant tankers have exploded and caught fire while they were sailing in the illegal channel in the Strait of Hormuz," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran's military, said in a statement.

The Guards did not specify the names or nationality of the tankers.

America's midterms signal a turning point in US-Israel ties
11:03 AM
Giorgio Cafiero
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In the lead-up to this month’s US midterm elections, many forecasters anticipated a blue wave. What ultimately unfolded, however, was a red wipeout, marking a clear repudiation of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The results reflected a significant rebuke of the administration’s policies, with Democrats making historic gains across the Senate, House of Representatives, and gubernatorial races - even in solidly red states such as Kansas, where they secured victories not seen in many decades.

The US-Israeli war on Iran was undoubtedly a major factor in the electoral outcome, particularly as its economic repercussions, including surging energy prices, further strained American households and exacerbated the cost-of-living crisis.

With Democrats now poised to command majorities in both chambers of Congress beginning in January 2027, the implications for US foreign policy need to be unpacked.

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Israel Katz says 'mission not complete' on Iran
10:35 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Israel is not finished with Iran, its defence minister said Sunday, as he renewed charges that Tehran is pursuing nuclear weapons, which the Islamic Republic has long denied.

"With regard to Iran, the mission is still not complete. Iran is trying to renew its efforts to obtain nuclear weapons -- alongside other grave efforts that place the State of Israel in real danger," Defence Minister Israel Katz said at a ceremony.

Journalist Abed Abo Shehadeh released from Israeli detention
10:03 AM
The New Arab Staff
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Palestinian Journalist Abed Abou Shehadeh has been released following his arrest in a raid by police and Shin Bet earlier this week at his home in Jaffa, according to Israeli reports.

Abou Shehadeh, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, was arrested shortly after returning from Qatar, where he had interviewed former Balad MK Azmi Bishara on the Israeli elections. 

You can read The New Arab's previous reportage on Abou Shehade's arrest below:

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IRGC dismisses new US plan to tighten economic pressure
9:15 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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The US cannot achieve its goals of blockading Iran's economy and shutting its trade routes because Tehran has made preparations and communicates closely with neighbours, a Revolutionary Guards spokesperson was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Hossein Mohebbi was reacting to the US military's Task Force Iron Gate, launched to help crack down on Tehran's movement of advanced weapons and other sanctioned material over its land borders and through the Caspian Sea.

"The Iron Gate plan is merely a wordplay, the Americans cannot achieve their objectives of imposing severe economic pressure to cause economic collapse in Iran through this approach," Mohebbi told the semi-official Fars news agency.

Iran executes three men linked to anti-government protests
8:50 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iranian authorities executed three men on Sunday after convicting them of carrying out operations on behalf of Israel and the United States during anti-government protests in January, the judiciary said.

The death sentences against Hassan Divband, Hamid Kazemi and Reza Zanganeh "were carried out this morning after being upheld by the Supreme Court", the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.

It said they were found guilty of "participating in operational activities on behalf of the Israeli Zionist regime, the United States and hostile groups" during the protests.

Mizan said the men threw Molotov cocktails and grenades, used bladed weapons and firearms and set fire to public facilities in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran.

Other defendants in the case received sentences ranging from five to 10 years in prison, it said.

Saudi energy ministry says Aramco building in Riyadh damaged
8:45 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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A Saudi Energy Ministry official said on Sunday that an administrative building belonging to state oil giant Saudi Aramco in Riyadh had been targeted in an attempted attack, with falling debris causing limited damage to the building.

The official added that no injuries or fatalities were reported. 

 

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