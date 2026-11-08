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Welcome to The New Arab's live coverage of the ongoing war in the region. Here are the top stories:

Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry has said that the Aramco building in the capital, Riyadh, has been struck by debris after Houthis fired ballistic missiles at the country.

AFP had earlier reported that the tower, located in the King Abdullah Financial District, was struck and damaged, with Reuters also reporting that a tower had been struck, though it did not specify which building.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that US forces struck a vessel that was attempting to break the new blockade of Iran, disabling the St. Kitts-flagged M/V Huda in the Gulf of Oman.

The UAE said that it had rescued 22 sailors from a cargo ship that caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said two oil tankers struck mines in the strait.

Now, onto our coverage: