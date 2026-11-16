Saudi Arabia dismisses commander of anti-Houthi coalition

Saudi Arabia on Monday dismissed the commander of a military coalition it set up to back the Yemeni government against the Houthis, after a stunning string of victories claimed by the Iran-backed fighters.

The announcement came a day after the Houthis advanced to an area around 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the city of Aden, the interim seat of the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government.

Fahd bin Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Salman had been appointed to head the coalition's operations in August 2024. In recent weeks, Yemeni government forces have suffered a series of back-to-back defeats.

Saudi Arabia itself has also come under sustained attack by the Houthis, who have struck the kingdom's civilian, energy and military infrastructure.

"Lieutenant General Fahd bin Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Salman is appointed as advisor for military affairs to the Minister of Defence," the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing a royal decree.

It named chief of staff General Fayyad bin Hamed bin Ruqad al-Ruwaili as the coalition's new commander.

Yemen has been reeling from war since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, with a Saudi-led coalition entering the conflict a year later in support of the government.

A fragile 2022 truce fell apart in July and, in September, the Houthis launched a major offensive, capturing areas overlooking the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, which links Europe to Asia via the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

'Structural issues'

The fighting in Yemen has shifted the focus of the Middle East war that erupted with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.





The Houthis advanced at lightning speed out of their strongholds and across the country, taking positions located along the coastline, including the area around the strait.

Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia have also rattled the kingdom, the world's top crude exporter and a regional powerhouse.

Researchers are sceptical, however, about whether the new coalition chief will fare any better than his predecessor.

"It appears that the successive failures of Yemeni forces to carry out joint defensive and offensive manoeuvres against the Houthis, and the related command and control failures have compelled Saudi decision-makers to revise their strategy and also those overseeing the coalition war approach," said Umar Karim, an expert on Saudi foreign policy at the University of Birmingham in the UK.

"However, it's unlikely that changing men in charge would address the structural issues impeding and hindering these coalition actions against the Houthis."

He said that unless an "exceptionally competent and experienced person" is appointed, the dismissal is unlikely to change the facts on the ground.

"Controlling your own forces within your own theatres of conflict is one thing. But controlling allied forces, coordinating with them and pushing them to achieve results in a theatre that is not your own and with very complex realities, will always remain an exceptionally difficult task," Karim added.