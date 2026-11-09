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At least 40 people have been killed and 40 others wounded in Saudi airstrikes on Yemen's Bani Hushaysh district in Sanaa province, according to Houthi-run media, as fighting intensifies across the country and missile attacks force the internationally recognised government to suspend cabinet meetings in Aden.

The strikes, carried out on Saturday, killed mostly women and children, the Houthis' Al-Masirah TV reported on Monday.

The broadcaster said rescue teams were continuing to search for missing people beneath the rubble, warning that the death toll could rise because several of the wounded remained in critical condition.

It also reported that the area had been struck repeatedly while paramedics and media crews were present.

Separately, seven additional casualties from Saudi-led coalition drone strikes and artillery fire in the northern province of Saada were reported by Houthi-controlled Saba News Agency.

The agency claimed that 352 people had been killed and 731 wounded since the Yemen war restarted in September.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had recorded 91 airstrikes across six Yemeni provinces in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of strikes since the war restarted to 4,460.

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Houthi attacks disrupt government meetings

Meanwhile, Yemen's internationally recognised government has suspended full cabinet meetings in the southern city of Aden following repeated Houthi missile attacks targeting government institutions.

Two government officials told The New Arab that cabinet meetings had been suspended following ballistic missile strikes on the Maashiq presidential palace complex in October.

The last full cabinet meeting took place on 11 October.

The officials said the government had introduced additional security measures and alternative working arrangements to allow ministers to continue their duties while remaining in Aden.

Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani has continued carrying out official engagements in the city despite the suspension.

Houthi forces have repeatedly targeted Aden International Airport and surrounding areas with ballistic missiles and drones.

According to Yemen's transport ministry, the airport was targeted six times over six days in October, with attacks damaging its runway and facilities and forcing flight diversions and precautionary evacuations.

Fighting intensifies in Taiz

Clashes have also escalated in the southwestern province of Taiz, where government forces said they had repelled a major Houthi offensive.

The government army's 35th Armoured Brigade said its forces, supported by local resistance fighters, thwarted attacks on several fronts, including Al-Aqroud and Kuhlan, following hours of fighting and artillery bombardment.

Government-run Saba news agency reported that nine civilians, including two children and two women, were wounded in Houthi shelling, gunfire and sniper attacks across the province.

The renewed violence comes alongside growing tensions between Yemen's internationally recognised government and Iran.

Yemen's foreign ministry accused Tehran on Sunday of prolonging the conflict through its alleged military support for the Houthis.

Iran rejected accusations of interference and condemned strikes on civilian infrastructure, including an attack on a market in Taiz's Al-Waziiyah district.

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Hundreds of thousands of children at risk

The fighting has deepened concerns over Yemen's humanitarian crisis, particularly in Taiz, where local authorities warned that restrictions on access were preventing hundreds of thousands of children from receiving essential vaccinations.

Governor Nabil Shamsan said 347,000 children had been deprived of measles vaccinations, while another 72,000 infants had missed routine immunisations.

He warned that the situation could fuel outbreaks of infectious diseases amid deteriorating healthcare services and shortages of medical supplies.

Local authorities blamed the restrictions imposed on roads surrounding government-held areas of Taiz, where the Houthis control several key access routes.

The latest fighting threatens to worsen Yemen's already severe humanitarian crisis after more than a decade of conflict.