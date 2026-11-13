Salah breaks Egypt scoring record as Tunisia lose to Libya

Mohamed Salah became Egypt’s record scorer with 70 international goals after netting twice in a 5-0 win over Malawi
Sports
2 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
13 November, 2026
Mohamed Salah (L) of Egypt vies for the ball with opponents during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers Group B match between Egypt and Malawi at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt [Getty]

Tunisia’s dismal run continued with a 2-0 home defeat by Libya in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday, while Mohamed Salah became Egypt’s record scorer in their 5-0 rout of Malawi.

There were key wins for Cape Verde and Nigeria, who had made disappointing starts to the 2027 qualifying campaign, but there were also frustrating home draws for past winners South Africa and Zambia.

Salah scored twice late on to take his international tally to 70 and surpass former captain Hossam Hassan’s record. New coach Ali Maher began his tenure with a comprehensive victory in Cairo that put Egypt top of Group B.

Tunisia were the only one of Africa’s 10 teams at this year's World Cup to exit following the group stage, and they fired coach Sabri Lamouchi after their opening defeat.

Their woes continued against neighbours Libya on Friday as they lost 2-0 in Sfax to a penalty from Ali Youssef on the stroke of halftime and a 62nd minute effort from Hamdou El Houni.

The defeat left Tunisia with two points at the halfway stage of their Group H campaign and in danger of missing next year’s finals, which would end their record run of 17 successive appearances. Coach Mouin Chaabani’s short reign is also under threat.

Cape Verde, who thrilled the neutrals with their run to the second round at the World Cup, had lost their opening qualifiers in September but were back to winning ways on Friday with a 4-2 home triumph over Liberia, with debutant Derensili Sanches Fernandes from Huddersfield Town among the scorers.

Nigeria made multiple changes to their line-up after a 3-0 loss to Guinea Bissau in their last outing two months ago and bounced back with giant striker Tolu Arokodare scoring twice in their 3-1 win over Tanzania.

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