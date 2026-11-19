An explosion hit a gas pipeline in eastern Syria on Thursday, authorities said, blaming sabotage, following a series of earlier attacks in the country still recovering from more than a decade of civil war.

The director of Deir Ezzor province's disaster management, Ziad al-Abboud, told state news agency SANA that an "explosion of unknown origin" hit the pipeline in Ruwaished.

Later on Thursday, internal security forces said that "according to initial information, the explosion was caused by a deliberate act of sabotage".

Abboud said "specialised teams from the Ministry of Energy closed the safety valves to prevent any additional gas leaks", without specifying the extent of the damage.

Several acts of sabotage against oil and gas pipelines have been reported by authorities in recent months, particularly in Syria's north and northeast.

On 1 October, a major explosion on a gas pipeline near the capital Damascus caused three power stations to be taken out of service.

In late September, a blast in a pipeline in the east of the country interrupted gas supplies to power stations.

Syria's production of oil, gas and electricity has been heavily affected by its 13-year civil war, which ended in 2024 with an Islamist coalition ousting longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Before the conflict, Syria produced 30 million cubic metres of gas per day for electricity generation, but today that figure is down to only 8.5 million.

The nation's current estimated needs are between 22 and 25 million cubic metres per day, according to Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir.

In June, Syria signed a contract with US energy giant ConocoPhillips to develop its gas sector, part of a push to attract investors to modernise infrastructure.

(AFP)