Russia, Ukraine resume Abu Dhabi talks as major hurdles remain

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A new round of US-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is set to begin in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, with expectations of a breakthrough remaining low as the two sides remain divided over territory, security guarantees and Europe's role in negotiations.

The two-day meetings come as Moscow and Kyiv intensify attacks on each other's energy infrastructure, while European officials seek a role in discussions over a settlement that could reshape the continent's security.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed on Sunday that France would participate in the meetings, although he did not identify its representative.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that senior officials from France, Germany, Britain, the European Commission and NATO would attend parts of the talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed coordination with European partners, saying he had spoken with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the negotiations.

Russia, however, has rejected European participation in the trilateral format.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisted on Monday that the talks would take place without European representatives, although he acknowledged that European involvement would eventually be necessary to discuss the continent's future security arrangements.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the negotiations would begin with security issues concerning Russia and Ukraine, alongside broader regional security questions.

The talks mark the first return to the trilateral format since negotiations in Geneva in February, before the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Despite the diplomatic activity, neither Moscow nor Kyiv has signalled a fundamental change in its position on ending the conflict.

US envoy Steve Witkoff (right) and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi on 10 November [Getty]

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed confidence that the war will end soon, but Ukrainian officials have cautioned against expectations of immediate progress.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said the talks would focus on four areas: post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and steps towards a peace agreement.

Fellow US mediator Jared Kushner has emphasised the need for security guarantees that address the concerns of all parties while respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Zelensky has outlined four Ukrainian priorities, beginning with a ceasefire and an end to attacks on energy facilities and critical infrastructure.

He also wants progress on grain exports and Black Sea navigation, more frequent prisoner exchanges and preparations for a leaders' summit involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States, with European participation.

Ukraine is also seeking discussions on post-war reconstruction and economic recovery.

However, territorial disputes remain among the most significant obstacles.

Related How the Ukraine war reshaped Russia and Iran's military ties Analysis

Russia is demanding recognition of its control over approximately one-fifth of Ukrainian territory and wants Kyiv to withdraw from the remaining Ukrainian-held areas of Donetsk.

Ukraine has rejected any legal recognition of Russian sovereignty over occupied territory and maintains that any ceasefire should be based on existing front lines.

Security guarantees present another major disagreement.

Kyiv wants binding assurances from Washington and European partners to prevent renewed Russian attacks, while Moscow opposes Ukrainian NATO membership, foreign troops on Ukrainian territory and weapons deployments it considers threatening.

The delegations reflect the breadth of issues under discussion.

Russia's team will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and includes Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, alongside senior military and intelligence officials.

Ukraine's delegation will be headed by Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar who previously oversaw Ukraine's relations with Arab and Muslim countries, and includes presidential office chief Kyrylo Budanov, senior intelligence officials and parliamentary representatives.

Budanov told CBS on Sunday that he did not expect significant progress from the upcoming round, although he described the willingness of both sides to meet face to face as an achievement.

He stressed that the negotiations were neither final nor expected to resolve the conflict immediately.

Previous diplomatic efforts have produced limited agreements on prisoner exchanges, humanitarian measures and temporary restrictions on attacks, but failed to bridge the central disputes.