Shortly after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault on Thursday, British comedian Russell Brand's previous history of support for Palestine and his later deviation have resurfaced.

Brand was found guilty by a London jury of one rape and three sexual assaults, involving a total of four women. He was also cleared of two rapes and one count of attempted indecent assault against two other women.

The comedian's stance on Israel's occupation and its genocidal war has evolved over the years from activism to wanting to focus more on peace, "both sides", anti-polarisation, and spiritual reflection.

In the past, Brand supported campaigns and petitions, including an Avaaz petition in 2014 calling for major financial institutions and corporations like Barclays to divest from companies tied to military operations or infrastructure in the occupied territories.

He later denied that he called for an Israeli boycott, stating his intentions were corporate profiteering.

In the same year, Brand also accused news presenter Sean Hannity of behaving "like a terrorist" after shouting at Palestinian-American writer Yousef Munayyer during a debate about Israel's war.

In 2021, the comedian said he was reluctant to comment, claiming the issue was deeply polarising and complex, and that the only "side" he supported was "solution".

Most recently, the comedian did face backlash after sharing Bob Vylan's "Death to the IDF" chant at Glastonbury in 2025, saying that while he personally believed that "Palestinians should have self-governance, freedom, and not be killed", slogans alone are not political policy and that he was advocating "efficient" ways to pursue Palestinian freedom.

Dozens of activists denounced the comedian for his comments, noting that he should not be the one to lecture others on how to achieve Palestinian freedom.

Brand was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Monday. The maximum sentence in the UK for rape is life imprisonment.

Brand also faces a further accusation of raping two more women, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl, and could face further criminal charges.

The allegations, which the Metropolitan Police are investigating and could not report earlier, were revealed at earlier hearings in his four-week trial.

A Met spokesperson said in a statement sent to AFP that Brand had "been interviewed under caution in connection with the allegations" but declined to confirm the women's ages.

After the verdicts, the Met paid tribute to the "extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward".

(Agencies contributed to this report)