Rubio downplays return to war, Iran insists that US meets seven conditions

MENA
Live Story

The New Arab Staff
11 November, 2026
Last Update
11 November, 2026 10:02 AM

Welcome,

Here are the key updates:

  • Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei dismissed reports that talks are ongoing between Tehran and Washington, insisting that the US must "surrender" to Iran's seven conditions
     
  • Tit-for-tat strikes continue between the Iran-backed Houthi movement and the Saudi-led coalition, with tens of thousands of Yemenis displaced since the war erupted again
     
  • Israeli attacks continue on southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip


And so we continue our live coverage of the day...

War cost Gulf over $200 bn in damage, $790 bn losses
9:58 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

The US-Iran war will cost Gulf countries more than $200 billion in damage and economic losses could reach nearly four times that amount by 2030, insurer Allianz Trade said on Wednesday.

Gulf countries bore the brunt of Tehran's wrath after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on 28 February.

In retaliation, Iran restricted shipping in the key strait of Hormuz and struck civilian infrastructure including airports, seaports, energy facilities, landmarks and American assets in the US-allied countries.

"Physical damage across the region is assessed just above $200bn, mostly concentrated in Hormuz-locked economies, especially in energy infrastructure," the insurer said in a report.

More than 80 energy facilities were hit in the war, mostly in Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, the report said, with a third of them "severely damaged".

Beyond physical damage to energy infrastructure, the war has affected other sectors like tourism and real estate, which will see slower growth over the years.

"The total cost of the war for the GCC is set to reach $790 billion, a cumulative gap of 5.9 percent of GDP relative to the pre-war trend through 2030," the report said.

"This reflects the cumulative loss of economic output over 2026-30, the difference between what the region was forecast to produce on its pre war-growth trend and what it is now projected to produce post-war," it said.

To make up for the losses, Gulf states are expected to reallocate sovereign wealth fund capital to domestic projects.

Iran will not allow enriched nuclear material to leave
9:32 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Tehran will not allow even a single particle of enriched nuclear material to leave the country, Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei said in an interview with Lebanon's pro-Iranian Al Mayadeen TV.

Washington has said nuclear issues must be part of any initial negotiations with Iran aimed at ending the war between the two countries.

Israel has been abducting Syrians over the past year
9:15 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Trump hails Hegseth as 'patriot' after impeachment fails
8:51 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Republicans in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday blocked an effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the Iran war, handing President Donald Trump a victory days after his party's crushing midterm election defeat.

The House voted 211 to 204 to send the impeachment resolution to the Judiciary Committee, effectively derailing a planned vote Wednesday on whether to bring formal charges against the embattled Pentagon chief.

Iran president in Turkey to attend UN climate summit COP31
8:09 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Turkey on Wednesday to attend a UN conference on climate, state media reported.

"Pezeshkian arrived in Antalya a few minutes ago to attend the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31)," the official IRNA news agency said.

"On the sidelines of the summit, the president will meet and hold discussions with the leaders and officials of the participating countries," it added.

"During the conference, we will discuss the actions taken by America and Israel to destroy the environment," Pezeshkian said before leaving Tehran.

G7 agrees on need to avoid 'security void' in Lebanon
7:41 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

G7 foreign ministers agreed on "the need to avoid a security void" in Lebanon after UN peacekeepers pull out, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday after a meeting of the group in Paris.

They also backed "the need to move quickly toward a new security architecture" after the mandate of United Nations peacekeeping forces in Israel's neighbour expires at the end of the year, he said.

But Barrot acknowledged there had been no breakthrough on what should replace the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which has been in place since 1978 and now counts some 7,500 personnel from nearly 50 countries.

Under US pressure, the UN Security Council voted last year to end UNIFIL's mandate on 31 December 2026.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told AFP in October that the bloc favoured a UN peacekeeping mandate in south Lebanon.

US Treasury chief relocates to base after Iran threat: NYT
7:16 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has relocated from his home in the Washington area to a military base following an Iranian threat against his life, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Bessent has spearheaded a US push to cripple Iran's economy since the start of the Middle East war, vowing "economic asphyxiation" of the Islamic republic through a web of sanctions.

US national intelligence chief Jay Clayton warned last month that Tehran has "substantially increased" its efforts to target Americans in the Middle East and beyond.

Those efforts include beefing up the targeting of current and former US officials such as Bessent, the Times reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Iranian plotting against US officials has reached a "more advanced stage", according to the anonymous sources, but the severity of the threats against Bessent was unclear.

Washington ordered non-essential US embassy staff and their families to leave Saudi Arabia last month, following increasing attacks from Tehran-backed Houthi fighters.

The US military has also removed some aircraft from two British bases in recent weeks following reported threats from Iran.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war are gathering steam, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying on Tuesday that the US squeezing of Iran's economy made further attacks unnecessary.

Iran designates Argentinan navy and air force as 'terrorist'
7:13 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Tehran has designated Argentina's navy and air force as "terrorist organisations," Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, in a reciprocal move following Buenos Aires' designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity in April.

Argentina had designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, following a push from US President Donald Trump's administration for allies to do so.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Tehran considers the Argentinian air force and navy terrorist organisations "based on the principle of reciprocity".

"It is evident that the responsibility for all consequences arising from this matter will lie with the Argentine government," the ministry added, without elaborating. It made no mention of Argentina's army.

Oil tanker on fire in Strait of Hormuz after hitting mine
7:00 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

An oil tanker caught fire on Wednesday in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a naval mine in a "restricted area", Iran's Army said in a statement carried by state media.

Related Articles

A shepherd tends to a flock near the base of the Spanish contingent of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), in Lebanon's southern border village of Ibl al-Saqi on October 13, 2026.
G7
MENA
Live Story

G7 agrees on need to avoid 'security void' in Lebanon

Iranian plotting against US officials has reached a "more advanced stage", according to the anonymous sources, but the severity of the threats against Bessent was unclear. [Getty]
US-Israel war on Iran
MENA
Live Story

US Treasury chief Scott Bessent hides after Iran threat: NYT

A memorial corner is set up at the Iranian Pavilion at the COP31 venue to honor the children killed in a US-Israeli strike on a primary school in the city of Minab, on 11 November 2026. [Getty]
US-Israel war on Iran
MENA
Live Story

Iran president Masoud Pezeshkian in Turkey to attend COP31

Tags
 

Recommended for You

Loading recommendations...

More In News

A shepherd tends to a flock near the base of the Spanish contingent of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), in Lebanon's southern border village of Ibl al-Saqi on October 13, 2026.
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
G7
MENA
Live Story

G7 agrees on need to avoid 'security void' in Lebanon