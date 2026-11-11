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Here are the key updates:

Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei dismissed reports that talks are ongoing between Tehran and Washington, insisting that the US must "surrender" to Iran's seven conditions



Tit-for-tat strikes continue between the Iran-backed Houthi movement and the Saudi-led coalition, with tens of thousands of Yemenis displaced since the war erupted again



Israeli attacks continue on southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip



And so we continue our live coverage of the day...