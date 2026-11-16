Senior RSF commander defects to Sudanese army as offensive advances

Al-Rasoul's defection is the latest among a series of defections that have hit the RSF this year, with analysts saying the moves are weakening the group.
MENA
2 min read

Oliver Mizzi
London
16 November, 2026
The army continued to push further into West Kordofan, capturing several areas as it moved westward toward the city of En Nahud [Ebrahim Hamid / AFP via Getty Images]

A field commander in Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has defected to the Sudanese army as the military continues to make gains in its offensive in West Kordofan.

Ahmed Hasab Al-Rasoul, commander of the RSF's First Group in Saraf Omra, North Darfur, announced his defection in a video statement on Sunday, saying: "I officially announce my defection from the Rapid Support militia and joining the armed forces, returning to the national fold."

In the video, he said the RSF "doesn't have a national plan, nor a clear goal or cause," adding that "it's clear that his [RSF chief Mohamed Dagalo's] militia is controlled from abroad."

He accused the UAE of planning, funding and recruiting mercenaries to fight in the war, and attempting to "destroy and dismember Sudan."

The UAE has long been accused by the Sudanese army and others of providing the RSF with funding, weapons and mercenaries, allegations that have also been examined in UN investigations.

Al-Rasoul also called on RSF members, including soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers, to defect to the army.

His defection is the latest in a series of defections from the RSF this year, including Brigadier Hamad Osman Mohamed, who defected last week, and a former RSF governor of Kordofan, who defected in August.

Since July, the Sudanese army has been gaining ground across Kordofan, reopening the main road between the partially besieged city of El-Obeid and Omdurman before expanding its offensive into West Kordofan.

The army captured Al-Khuwai on Friday and is advancing towards En Nahud, West Kordofan's second-largest city and a key gold-mining hub believed to be an important source of funding for the RSF's war effort.

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Ali Mahmoud Ali, a Sudan analyst at ACLED, told The New Arab that the recapture of Al-Khuwai was significant, as the RSF had controlled the town and En Nahud since May 2025, using the area to launch offensives and threaten the army's hold on El-Obeid.

"The current situation indicates that the RSF has lost its ability to conduct defensive manoeuvres that were previously successful amid ongoing SAF airstrikes," Ali said.

He added that battlefield losses and defections among RSF commanders were weakening the group's internal structure.

"The result of the current operations could lead to the reopening of frontlines in North Darfur, which could put the RSF under huge pressure and threaten its control over its stronghold of the last three years," he warned.

Sudan's civil war, which erupted in April 2023, has killed an estimated 200,000 people, displaced millions and pushed parts of the country into famine.

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