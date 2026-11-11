Renewed calls in Morocco to cut parliamentary ties with Israel

There have been renewed calls in the Moroccan parliament to suspend relations with Israel after it was recently reported that Rabat had agreed to upgrade diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv.

The Israeli government announced in September that the two countries had agreed to open mutual embassies and appoint ambassadors, almost six years after signing the landmark Abraham Accords.

Aziz Hannaoui, a lawmaker in the opposition Justice and Development Party (PJD) called for the dissolution of the Moroccan-Israeli Parliamentary Friendship Group during a parliamentary finance meeting on Tuesday, calling its existence a "moral and political mistake" that contradicts public opinion on Israel's treatment of the Palestinians.

"Friendship with parliaments around the world is desirable in the service of our country’s causes and interests, except friendship with Israel," he said.

"There can be no friendship with a murderous occupying enemy."

Morocco saw nationwide protests in September and October after Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita agreed with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar to upgrade liaison offices to embassies and appoint ambassadors.

Hannaoui is a long-standing opponent of the Abraham Accords and serves as the secretary-general of the Action Group for Palestine and the Moroccan Observatory Against Normalisation.

In response, parliament speaker Ahmed Touizi said that "we all stand with the Palestinian people and share their suffering" but that Hannaoui should raise the issue in a bilateral discussion.

Abdellah Bouanou, who led the PJD in the previous parliament, called for the group’s dissolution in July.

The Moroccan parliament announced the formation of the group in May 2023, following a similar initiative by the Israeli Knesset two years earlier. The group aims to promote cooperation, exchange knowledge, and strengthen ties with Israel's legislative body.

The Moroccan group included parliamentarians from the Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS), the Socialist Union of Popular Forces, the Istiqlal Party, the Popular Movement, and the Authenticity and Modernity Party, alongside independent MPs.

However, the PPS later pulled out and said it had been a mistake to join. MPs from the National Rally of Independents and the Justice and Development Party were not represented in the group.

The new House of Representatives, elected in September, has yet to announce the membership of its parliamentary friendship groups.

The renewed demands come amid continuing calls from anti-normalisation groups and political parties to revoke the Abraham Accords and close the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat.

Ahmed Wihman, president of the Moroccan Observatory Against Normalisation, told The New Arab that Hannaoui had taken principled position consistent with the country's human rights obligations.

Maintaining the group amid Israel’s war on Gaza constituted “a political and moral mistake that cannot be justified on any grounds," he said.

Wihman called for an end to all relations with Israel and the abolition of institutional frameworks that legitimise it in Morocco.

Boubker El Ounkhari, a member of the national secretariat of the Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and Opposing Normalisation, welcomed Hannaoui’s initiative and said that parliament should be at the forefront of efforts to reduce diplomatic ties.

Speaking toThe New Arab, he argued however that calling solely for the dissolution of the friendship group was insufficient and that lawmakers should move to terminate normalisation agreements.

Morocco restored relations with Israel in December 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords. It was one of four Arab countries, alongside the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, to move towards normalising relations with Israel.

Since then, Israel and Morocco have operated liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv, with their planned upgrade to full embassies marking a further deepening of diplomatic relations.