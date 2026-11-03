A Qatari Foreign Ministry delegation which visited Tehran on Monday night has returned to Doha, following meetings with Iranian officials which lasted three hours and were described by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari as “positive”.

Speaking at the ministry’s weekly press conference on Tuesday, Al-Ansari added that Doha was working in close and continuous coordination with its neighbours and international partners, exchanging ideas in order to resolve the Iran-US conflict.

He stressed however that any military escalation would add further complications to the negotiations, and highlighted the need for continued communication.

On Tuesday, there were reports that the US had launched “limited” strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, amid strong speculation that it could launch a full-scale attack after the US midterm elections, together with Israel.

Ansari explained that Qatar was seeking to reach an interim agreement that would pave the way for confidence-building and for both sides to implement it on the ground.

He added that discussions about guarantors for the agreement would only take place after an agreement had been reached, not before.

Ansari said that continued negotiations and a commitment to a diplomatic solution would help strengthen confidence between the two sides.

He said Qatar believed in a gradual approach to achieving lasting peace, beginning with a peaceful solution to the current conflict.

Ansari also condemned recent Israeli accusations against Doha, saying that Qatar rejected any attempt to use the country as a “scapegoat” in Israel’s domestic political disputes.

Israeli politicians have recently sought to drag Qatar into the country’s bitter election battle, accusing Doha of attempting to influence the vote. Qatar has strongly denied this.

Ansari said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should address his domestic challenges rather than trying to export his political problems abroad.

He stressed that campaigns aimed at tarnishing Qatar’s reputation would not deter it from continuing its mediation role in Gaza and Iran.

The foreign ministry spokesperson added that any government emerging from the Israeli elections should abide by international law and choose peace. He also called for the Palestinian issue to be addressed seriously, in a way that guarantees the Palestinian people's right to establish their own state.