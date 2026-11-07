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Welcome to The New Arab live blog. Here are the latest updates:

- Qatar's Prime Minister said the country's mediation efforts between the US and Iran were continuing to prevent the situation in the region from spiralling out of control, Al Jazeera TV reported on Saturday.

- Iran said Saturday its military has grown "stronger" since the outset of its war with the United States, which has offered a $20 million reward for information about Tehran's nuclear programme.

- The United States is offering a $20 million reward "and possible relocation" for information about Iran's nuclear program, the military said Friday, despite President Donald Trump's repeated claims that it has been obliterated.

- Iran's navy said an oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported.

- Two media outlets affiliated with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Saturday that the death toll in Saudi strikes on Yemen's Sanaa province rose to 22.

And so we continue our live coverage of the day...