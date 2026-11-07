Qatar says mediation efforts between US and Iran continue to prevent escalation

MENA
Live Story

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
07 November, 2026
Last Update
07 November, 2026 13:58 PM

Welcome to The New Arab live blog. Here are the latest updates:

- Qatar's Prime Minister said the country's mediation efforts between the US and Iran were continuing to prevent the situation in the region from spiralling out of control, Al Jazeera TV reported on Saturday.

- Iran said Saturday its military has grown "stronger" since the outset of its war with the United States, which has offered a $20 million reward for information about Tehran's nuclear programme.

- The United States is offering a $20 million reward "and possible relocation" for information about Iran's nuclear program, the military said Friday, despite President Donald Trump's repeated claims that it has been obliterated.

- Iran's navy said an oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported.

- Two media outlets affiliated with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Saturday that the death toll in Saudi strikes on Yemen's Sanaa province rose to 22.

And so we continue our live coverage of the day...

US military looks to restrict Iranian land commerce
1:56 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

After a months-long naval blockade on Iran, the US military is setting up a task force to bolster Washington's efforts to restrict Tehran's movement of advanced weapons systems and other sanctioned material across its land borders and the Caspian Sea.

The US Central Command will announce the task force later on Saturday, according to a statement seen by Reuters ahead of its release.

Task Force Iron Gate, as it will be called, will be based in Tampa, Florida, and will coordinate with other US government agencies. Beyond the movement of weapons, it will also focus on dual-use and illegal revenue streams.

"Strengthening CENTCOM’s collaboration with US interagency partners will further constrain Iran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military," Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of Central Command, said in a statement.

Central Command estimated that its naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil.

Heavy rain floods tents housing Gaza displaced people
1:19 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Heavy rains have flooded tens of thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinians crammed into encampments across the Gaza Strip, washing away shelters and soaking blankets and mattresses, local authorities said on Saturday.

The Gaza government media office said at least 70,000 tents had been flooded in the past 12 hours, affecting tens of thousands of displaced people and causing injuries - no fatalities had been reported.

The territory's civil defence service said it had received 1,500 distress calls from displaced residents. It added that three abandoned houses collapsed without causing injuries.

At a tent encampment in Gaza City, some people tried to repair their tents, while others used sand to reinforce them and keep water out. Some were busy getting their children out of flooded tents.

The territory's civil defence service said it had received 1,500 distress calls from displaced residents [getty]
Iran says lifted self-imposed limit on missile ranges
12:30 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it has lifted a self-proclaimed limit of 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles) on the range of its ballistic missiles, suggesting the country may seek to develop missiles capable of reaching more distant targets amid fears of renewed all-out war.

The comments by the spokesman of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came days after the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khomeini, warned that “any kind and level of threat” from the US or Israel would face a response without geographic limits.

Asked at a Tehran press conference about the limit on missile ranges, Gen. Hossein Mohebbi said, “That restriction has been lifted for us.”

He did not say whether Iran had missiles capable of exceeding the limit, saying only Iran would “demonstrate these capabilities in practice” rather than make statements.

Death toll rises to 22 in Saudi strike on Yemen's Sanaa
11:45 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Two media outlets affiliated with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Saturday that the death toll in Saudi strikes on Yemen's Sanaa province rose to 22.

"The number of victims of the Saudi enemy warplane massacre in the Al-Shariya area... has risen to 22 citizens, most of them children and women, while the number of wounded has risen to 30," the Houthis' Saba news agency said, with the group's Al-Masirah TV reporting the same toll.

11 killed in Saudi strikes on Yemen's Sanaa province
11:01 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Houthi media said on Saturday that Saudi strikes killed 11 people, including women and children, in Yemen's Sanaa province, following the return of the country's dormant civil war.

"Martyrdom of 11 citizens, among them women and children, in Saudi enemy airstrikes" on homes in the Al-Shariyah area of Sanaa province, the Iran-backed Houthis' Saba news agency said, adding that operations to recover victims from the rubble were ongoing and that "aircraft targeted paramedics with two strikes".

Iran navy says tanker hits mine, catches fire in Hormuz
10:15 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Iran's navy said an oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

Iran says forces 'stronger' than at beginning of war
9:30 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Iran said Saturday its military has grown "stronger" since the outset of its war with the United States, which has offered a $20 million reward for information about Tehran's nuclear programme.

Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said Tehran retained control of the strategic waterway and that it would remain closed until the United States met its demands.

He also said Iran's forces had grown stronger and more confident, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

"Today, the Islamic Republic's armed forces... having gained experience from direct confrontation with the United States and the Israeli regime, are on higher alert and are stronger than they were at the beginning of the war," he said.

"They now possess greater motivation, commitment, and self-confidence."

"Under the order of the Supreme Leader, the response of the armed forces will be immediate, effective, and without geographical limitations," he added.

US offers $20m reward for info on 'Iran's nuclear program'
8:49 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

The United States is offering a $20 million reward "and possible relocation" for information about Iran's nuclear program, the military said Friday, despite President Donald Trump's repeated claims that it has been obliterated.

A State Department program, Rewards for Justice, "is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran's nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community," US Central Command said in a statement posted on X.

Qatar continues US-Iran mediation efforts
8:00 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
share

Qatar's Prime Minister said the country's mediation efforts between the US and Iran were continuing to prevent the situation in the region from spiralling out of control, Al Jazeera TV reported on Saturday.

The US administration remained willing to find a solution even after the midterm elections, signalling that Washington's interest in reaching an agreement had not changed, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said.

Significant progress had been made, and Al-Thani expressed confidence that a settlement could be reached.

"We cannot wait to reach a perfect agreement; we hope to reach a good agreement," he said.

Related Articles

Natanz Nuclear Facility And Surrounding Area - November 14, 2025
US-Israel war on Iran
MENA
Live Story

Despite obliteration claims, US still seeking Iran nuclear info

Reza Pahlavi Receives 2026 Freedom Award On Behalf Of The Iranian Pe
Reza Pahlavi
MENA
Live Story

Son of Iran's ousted shah takes controversial prize

Iran-Police Special Forces In Pro-Government Rally
Iran
MENA
Live Story

Iran executes man convicted of attack on police station

Tags
 

Recommended for You

Loading recommendations...

More In News

Reza Pahlavi Receives 2026 Freedom Award On Behalf Of The Iranian Pe
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
Reza Pahlavi
MENA
Live Story

Son of Iran's ousted shah takes controversial prize

Iran-Police Special Forces In Pro-Government Rally
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
Iran
MENA
Live Story

Iran executes man convicted of attack on police station