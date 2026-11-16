A visit to Syria by former Spanish adult film actress Amarna Miller has sparked controversy after videos showed her touring the historic Umayyad Mosque in Damascus and appearing alongside senior Syrian government officials in the ancient city of Palmyra.

The footage, shared on Miller's Instagram account on Saturday, triggered a wave of reactions online, with some questioning why a former pornography actress was visiting religious landmarks and others demanding answers about her apparent encounter with government ministers.

The controversy intensified after social media posts alleged that Syria's Ministry of Culture had spent $23,400 on Miller's trip, including first-class flights, hotel accommodation and transport.

The posts cited an alleged source within the ministry and claimed the expenses had been recorded under a budget category for activities and events.

However, a subsequent investigation by Syrian fact-checking platform Verify-Sy alleged that the claims were misleading, with officials denying that Miller had been invited or that her visit had been arranged by the government.

الممثلة الإباحــ..ــية أمارنا ميلر توثق زيارتها للجامع الأموي خلال زيارتها لسوريا، التي حظيت باستقبال مسؤولين رسميين. https://t.co/UyyNcqONhI — الحقيقة السورية | Syrian Truth (@SyrnTruth) November 15, 2026

From Damascus's Umayyad Mosque to ancient Palmyra

Miller's journey took her to some of Syria's best-known historical and religious landmarks, including the Umayyad Mosque, the ancient city of Bosra and the archaeological ruins of Palmyra.

Videos from the trip showed her exploring Syria's cultural heritage and discussing the country's ancient civilisations, as well as the destruction caused by years of war.

But it was her appearance alongside Syrian Culture Minister Mohammed Yassin Saleh and other senior officials in Palmyra that attracted particular attention.

Some social media users questioned whether the government had organised the visit as part of a campaign to promote tourism in Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024.

Others criticised Miller over her previous career in pornography, arguing that her presence at religious sites was inappropriate.

The debate quickly expanded beyond the circumstances of the visit, raising questions about personal freedoms, women's rights and the treatment of visitors whose backgrounds conflict with conservative social attitudes.

Did Syria actually pay $23,400 for Miller's visit?

The most widely circulated allegation claimed that the Syrian government had financed Miller's visit through the Ministry of Culture.

According to the posts, the ministry had allocated $23,400 for her travel and accommodation, citing an unnamed employee as the source of the information.

But Verify-Sy reported on Monday that its investigation found no evidence supporting the allegation.

A Culture Ministry official who had accompanied the government delegation told the fact-checking platform that there had been no prior coordination with Miller and that she had not been officially hosted.

The official explained that ministers touring Palmyra had encountered a group of tourists by chance and stopped to greet them without knowing their identities or professional backgrounds.

Syria's Tourism Ministry separately confirmed to Verify-Sy that Miller had not received an official invitation and that the encounter was entirely coincidental.

According to the ministry, the delegation had been visiting Palmyra to examine development plans for the archaeological city and its airport.

Verify-Sy also compared the footage featuring Miller with photographs published by the Culture Ministry on 13 October showing an official inspection of Palmyra airport.

The officials' clothing matched across the images, supporting the conclusion that the encounter occurred during that previously announced government visit.

The Tourism Ministry said it could not confirm whether Miller had entered Syria independently or as part of a tourist group, although it believed she had travelled individually.

What has Amarna Miller said?

Syrian journalist Ammar al-Mamoun reported that he had contacted Miller directly through Instagram to ask about the controversy.

According to Mamoun, Miller confirmed that she had travelled to Syria at her own expense and had not received an official invitation.

She reportedly described claims that the government had financed her trip as "fake news".

Mamoun said Miller had declined to allow him to publish a screenshot of their conversation because of concerns for her safety.

Meanwhile, the Instagram post documenting parts of her visit was no longer available as the controversy spread.

Who is Amarna Miller?

Born Marina in Madrid in 1990, Miller became known internationally through her work as an adult film actress and producer before leaving the industry in 2017.

She subsequently pursued writing, feminist activism, travel and cultural content creation.

According to Spanish newspaper El País, Miller began working in adult films at 19 and later established her own production company.

She has also studied fine arts and anthropological research and operates a travel agency called Tierra Ignota, which organises trips to destinations around the world.

Her career change has not prevented her former profession from attracting attention, particularly during her visit to Syria.

While some online commentators condemned her appearance at religious landmarks, others defended her right to visit Syria and argued that her previous work should not determine how she is treated.

The controversy comes as Syria continues to debate personal freedoms, women's rights and social conservatism under the Islamist-led government that replaced Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.