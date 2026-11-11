Poland's largest energy group Orlen said on Tuesday it terminated one of its two long-term liquefied natural gas supply contracts with QatarEnergy after an ongoing force majeure left the supplier unable to meet its delivery obligations.

The US-Israeli war on Iran has forced QatarEnergy to shut liquefaction ​trains, declare force majeure on deliveries and suspend exports.

Force majeure is a clause that frees parties from liability if any failure to meet supply obligations is due to events beyond their control. Qatar accounts for about 20% of global LNG exports, all of which transit the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping has ground to a near-halt ​amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

QatarEnergy invoked the clause, which shields it from penalties and potential breach of contract claims from clients, after stopping LNG production in March.

Iranian drones had attacked two of the company's main production hubs in Ras Laffan Industrial City, 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Doha and in Mesaieed 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of the Qatari capital, Doha's ministry of defence said at the time.

The Gulf state is one of the world's top liquefied natural gas producers, alongside the United States, Australia and Russia.