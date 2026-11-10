A petition calling for an investigation into Britain's role in the Gaza war will now be considered for debate in Parliament after passing 100,000 signatures on Monday.

The petition, created by British politician and Your Party member Jennifer Forbes, demands a Chilcot-style inquiry into the government's involvement in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, including arms sales, surveillance flights and the use of Royal Air Force (RAF) bases.

The call for the inquiry was originally proposed by independent MP and former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in June 2025, followed the government's refusal to launch a probe in October, arguing that its policies and actions had undergone extensive parliamentary scrutiny.

"The public want to know the truth about Britain's complicity in war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide," Corbyn told The New Arab.

"The government cannot hold back the tide forever. It's time to face the music and establish a public inquiry, now."

The MP reintroduced the legislation in the 2026-27 parliamentary session, with the latest version being published on 2 September.

The petition reached the 10,000 milestone three days after its launch on 23 October, which formally triggered a mandatory written response from the government.

"Parliament must now make time for this debate. But our demand remains a fully independent public inquiry with the power to question those responsible and expose the full extent of Britain's involvement," Corbyn said in a statement.

"Delaying scrutiny will not make questions of complicity disappear. This issue is not going away, and we are not going anywhere until we have exposed the truth."

While the petition will be considered for a debate, whether the inquiry will be held is another matter.

A parliamentary committee can decline a petition if the matter has already been discussed, is already scheduled for debate, or falls outside UK Government/Parliament responsibility.

Despite another petition calling for an investigation into pro-Israeli influence on UK politics reaching over 100,000 signatures, the Labour government said it would not hold a public inquiry.

Britain has long been accused of complicity in Israel's genocidal war through its sale of arms to the state and its deploying of RAF surveillance aircraft and Royal Navy assets in the region to assist Israel.

It also supplies 15 percent of the components used in F-35 fighter jets, which Israel has deployed in its genocidal assault on Gaza, according to the Campaign Against Arms Trade.