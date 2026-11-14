One of the former owners of Peanut the squirrel is facing deportation from the United States after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in mid-October.

German national Daniela Bittner was arrested by immigration officers at a small airport near New York’s border with Pennsylvania.

Peanut the squirrel became the centre of a political firestorm after he was euthanised in the run-up to the 2024 US presidential election.

Bittner's husband Mark Longo says he found Peanut injured on a road and took him home to recover. After the squirrel recovered, he was released, but returned to Longo's home, he said in an Instagram post at the time.

Peanut gained a large social media following after his owners started sharing videos of the quirky pet's life. However, New York state officials received multiple complaints about his owners keeping wild animals in their home.

During an inspection, Peanut bit a biologist from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. The squirrel was then euthanised to test for rabies, which is the standard practice to test for the potentially-fatal disease.

When Republican politicians heard the story of an internet famous squirrel being euthanised in a Democrat-run state just days before the presidential elections, the squirrel's death became a political issue.

"The same government that doesn't care about hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrant criminals coming into our country doesn't want us to have pets. It's the craziest, the craziest thing," then-Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance said at an election rally in November 2024.

Now, the late squirrel's former owner appears to have become one of many branded by the Trump administration as "illegal immigrant criminals" facing deportation. The Department of Homeland Security said Bittner "chose to overstay her welcome in defiance of our nation’s laws".

Bittner's husband Longo, who frequently appeared in social media videos with Peanut, said in an Instagram post Bittner was detained for a paperwork issue.

Bittner has been moved through multiple immigration detention centres and is now housed in Texas, pending a possible deportation to Germany.

“They put Peanut on a pedestal, won their election, and threw him off that pedestal immediately,” Longo said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Longo said he is discussing his wife's case with White House Press Secretary Dana White, whom he met in the aftermath of Peanut's death.

Longo and Bittner run a wildlife sanctuary in New York, which he says will have to close if Bittner is deported.

"We finally moved on from the tragic murder of Peanut, now to this," Longo said on Instagram.