Activists, journalists and human rights defenders have lambasted US President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' after it appeared to blame Hamas for Israel's deadly attack on Nasser Medical Complex on Thursday.

The bombing by Israel killed a surgeon and five others, and left dozens wounded, and was carried out despite a ceasefire agreed in October 2025.

The strike also followed several deadly Israeli attacks on Wednesday, as tents housing displaced Palestinians were flooded amid a storm.

The statement from the Board of Peace on Thursday called the deaths from the Israeli attack on the hospital a "tragic loss of life", adding that it shows why President Trump’s peace plan must be implemented immediately.

"Otherwise, we will continue to see tragedies in which Hamas alleges deliberate Israeli attacks on hospitals, Israel maintains that Hamas exploits these facilities for terrorist operations, and innocent Gazans ultimately pay the price," the statement added.

Activists slammed the board's statement, noting that there has been no evidence to show that Hamas has used medical centres for military purposes, and that Israel has used this claim to target hospitals since October 2023.

In January 2025, a UN Security Council debate on Israeli attacks on Gaza hospitals, Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said Israel "has not provided sufficient information to substantiate many of these claims".

The Board of Genocide. — Ahmed Sewehli (@LibyanIntegrity) November 12, 2026

Others noted how the statement blames Hamas, rather than holding Israel accountable for the strike.

"The Board of Peace deplores the death of any civilians and strongly condemns Hamas' continued exploitation of hospitals and other critical civilian infrastructure for military purposes," the statement continues, before calling on Hamas and Israel to honour the commitments of the truce.

The president of Refugees International, Jeremy Konyndyk, said the statement was "terrible, counterproductive" and that "Israel will read it as a green light to keep bombing hospitals".

UK-based psychiatrist Ahmed Sewehli responded to the statement with: "The Board of Genocide".

For his part, Palestinian political activist Raja Abdulhaq commented on the statement, writing: "This isn't just blaming Hamas, for targeting hospitals; this is an ultimatum for the resistance: disarm or hospitals and all civilian infrastructures will continue to be targeted."

The US-led Board of Peace is chaired by Trump and operates under a UN Security Council mandate adopted in November 2025. The programme was drawn up under its supervision by the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), the Palestinian technocratic body meant to take over Gaza's daily affairs.

The so-called peace plan, which has received some criticism, relies almost entirely on Hamas handing over its weapons and its control of Gaza to the new administration.

Israel’s continued attacks on medical facilities violate Article 18 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which stipulates that civilian hospitals must be respected and protected at all times.

Some have denounced it as a plan that is designed to prolong suffering in Gaza to a point where they are forced to flee en masse.

In September, Trump said the board would be unveiling a six-month, $2.45 billion recovery plan for Gaza, which includes estimated spending for rubble removal, hospital repairs, economic recovery and the deployment of a multinational security force.

However, critics have cast doubt on the ambitious plan, with some analysts stating it will likely be abandoned, as Israel seeks to maintain its ability to control Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel has continued to target health centres and hospitals since the start of the war on Gaza in October 2023, which has been determined to be a genocide by UN experts and leading rights groups.

Some of the main attacks on hospitals include the 17 October 2023 strike on the al-Ahli al-Arab Hospital, also known as the Arab Baptist Hospital, where hundreds of people were sheltering, leaving scores of people killed.

On 21 November 2023, an Israeli air raid on al-Awda Hospital killed several doctors, including Dr Mahmoud Abu Nujaila and Dr Ahmad al-Sahar of Doctors Without Borders (MSF), and another doctor, Ziad al-Tatari.

On 31 March 2024, scores of civilians were killed again following an air raid on the yard of al-Aqsa hospital, targeting an area just outside the emergency room.

Over 74,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since it launched its genocidal war on October 2023.