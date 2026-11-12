Israeli forces and settlers were responsible for at least 134 reported violations against Palestinian journalists and media institutions last month, with the occupied West Bank city of Hebron the worst-affected area, according to a new report published on Thursday.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate’s Freedoms Committee's report details 134 crimes, attacks and violations against Palestinian journalists and media institutions in October 2026.

The incidents were mostly committed by Israeli forces and settlers but also involve Israeli military courts.

According to the committee’s monthly report, the violations included measures intended to obstruct journalists' work and restrict their ability to cover events.

These included detentions, reporting bans, arrests, harassment, threats and raids on journalists’ homes and media institutions.

Detentions and restrictions on media coverage accounted for the largest number of incidents, with 70 cases, followed by 27 incidents involving tear gas and stun grenades.

The report also documented eight raids on journalists’ homes and media institutions, seven arrests and an equal number of cases in which journalists were referred to military courts.

The report also highlighted physical attacks against Palestinian journalists, documenting three cases of journalists being wounded by live ammunition, one of whom was also injured by missile shrapnel. It further recorded five attacks by Israeli settlers.

In addition, three journalists were subjected to questioning, while two cases involved threats and incitement. One journalist was also handed a financial fine.

Hebron recorded the highest number of violations, particularly detentions of media crews, restrictions on coverage and the use of tear gas and stun grenades against journalists.

These incidents took place amid an 11-day Israeli siege on the city, which resulted in the mass displacement of Palestinians.

Last Tuesday, Al Jazeera reported that its correspondent Montaser Nasser had been arrested during an Israeli raid on his home in Dura, near Hebron.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported last month that Israeli forces had also detained reporters, fired tear gas and directed lasers at news crews during a major raid in Hebron, describing the incidents as part of “escalating violence” against the media.

CPJ added that these incidents followed a series of violations by Israeli soldiers and settlers targeting Palestinian and international journalists in the occupied West Bank, particularly while they were covering the ongoing olive harvest, which has seen a series of attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian farmers.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) reported that at least five journalists and media workers had been arrested by Israeli forces or attacked by Israeli settlers while covering the olive harvest in the occupied West Bank since October.

It said the incidents reflected a wider pattern of violence, intimidation and repression targeting local and international journalists reporting in Palestine.

Since the beginning of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza on 7 October 2023, Israeli military violence against journalists has escalated, with 24 times as many journalists killed and three times as many detained, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

RSF has described Israel as one of the world's ten largest prisons for journalists for the fourth consecutive year.