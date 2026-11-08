Palestine's Foreign Ministry on Saturday issued an urgent call for the international community and other relevant bodies to intervene, noting that Israel continues to restrict aid into Gaza despite severe flooding.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called on the United Nations and its agencies and international humanitarian and relief organisations to help address the worsening conditions in Gaza as the enclave reaches its fourth winter amid displacement and devastation.

With winter approaching, there is a heightened risk of worsening health and environmental conditions, as well as disease outbreaks for the over 400,000 displaced Palestinians living in areas vulnerable to flooding, rainwater accumulation or near the coastline, Palestinian Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan said on Saturday.

"What is happening in Gaza is not a passing winter crisis, but an escalating threat to public health and people's lives that requires immediate international action commensurate with the scale of the catastrophe," Abu Ramadan said.

Almost two million Palestinians reside in almost 270,000 tents and displacement sites across the enclave since the outbreak of Israel's war in October 2023, with between 60 and 85 per cent of tents being worn out and unfit for use.

The ministry warned the harsh conditions could kill more Palestinians, particularly children, the elderly and patients.

The seasonal change comes as infrastructure remains heavily damaged or destroyed, including water and sewage networks, causing accumulating waste, shortages of clean water and hygiene supplies, overcrowding in displacement centres, malnutrition and limited access to essential healthcare.

Prolonged exposure to such conditions increases the risk of respiratory infections, including influenza and pneumonia, particularly among children, infants, older people and patients.

The health and foreign ministries have renewed their calls for the international community to provide safe shelters and tents that can withstand winter and rain, and supplies including heating, blankets, and winter clothing.

The foreign ministry added that beyond issuing humanitarian appeals, pressure must be put on Israel to open all border crossings and allow aid into the enclave, including fuel and equipment to operate water and sewage pumps, and to remove accumulated rainwater and wastewater.

Since the outbreak of Israel's war, harsh winters have claimed the lives of dozens of Palestinians, including newborns, from hypothermia.