Israel continues to restrict aid into Gaza, despite severe flooding, Palestinian foreign ministry warns

The calls come amid heavy rainfall, which has flooded around 70,000 tents over the weekend, and risks the spread of disease among the displaced in Gaza.
MENA
2 min read

Anam Alam
08 November, 2026
The ministry warned the harsh conditions could kill more Palestinians, particularly children, the elderly and patients [Getty]

Palestine's Foreign Ministry on Saturday issued an urgent call for the international community and other relevant bodies to intervene, noting that Israel continues to restrict aid into Gaza despite severe flooding. 

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called on the United Nations and its agencies and international humanitarian and relief organisations to help address the worsening conditions in Gaza as the enclave reaches its fourth winter amid displacement and devastation. 

With winter approaching, there is a heightened risk of worsening health and environmental conditions, as well as disease outbreaks for the over 400,000 displaced Palestinians living in areas vulnerable to flooding, rainwater accumulation or near the coastline, Palestinian Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan said on Saturday.

"What is happening in Gaza is not a passing winter crisis, but an escalating threat to public health and people's lives that requires immediate international action commensurate with the scale of the catastrophe," Abu Ramadan said.

Almost two million Palestinians reside in almost 270,000 tents and displacement sites across the enclave since the outbreak of Israel's war in October 2023, with between 60 and 85 per cent of tents being worn out and unfit for use.

Related

Gaza: 70,000 tents flooded in 12 hours as brutal storm hits

Gaza
MENA
Live Story
The New Arab Staff

The ministry warned the harsh conditions could kill more Palestinians, particularly children, the elderly and patients.

The seasonal change comes as infrastructure remains heavily damaged or destroyed, including water and sewage networks, causing accumulating waste, shortages of clean water and hygiene supplies, overcrowding in displacement centres, malnutrition and limited access to essential healthcare.

Prolonged exposure to such conditions increases the risk of respiratory infections, including influenza and pneumonia, particularly among children, infants, older people and patients.

The health and foreign ministries have renewed their calls for the international community to provide safe shelters and tents that can withstand winter and rain, and supplies including heating, blankets, and winter clothing.

The foreign ministry added that beyond issuing humanitarian appeals, pressure must be put on Israel to open all border crossings and allow aid into the enclave, including fuel and equipment to operate water and sewage pumps, and to remove accumulated rainwater and wastewater.

Since the outbreak of Israel's war, harsh winters have claimed the lives of dozens of Palestinians, including newborns, from hypothermia.

Join us on WhatsApp

Related Articles

Displaced Palestinians remove water from inside a tent at a camp in Gaza
Gaza
MENA
Live Story

Hamas: Mediators must force Israel to allow shelter into Gaza

An Iran-made ballistic missile is displayed during a rally in Tehran
US-Israel war on Iran
MENA
Live Story

Iran says lifted self-imposed limit range missile, Gaza floods

Around 70,000 tents housing displaced people in Gaza were flooded within 12 hours of a storm and heavy rains [Getty]
Gaza
MENA
Live Story

Gaza: 70,000 tents flooded in 12 hours as brutal storm hits

Tags
 

Recommended for You

Loading recommendations...

More In News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (4th L) attends an official dinner in Shusha, Azerbaijan
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
Azerbaijan
World
Live Story

Turkey, Azerbaijan leaders vow unity after tensions