Palestinian camps in Lebanon have been threatened with power cuts after the Lebanese Electricity Corporation issued a decision to grant the camps a grace period to pay their accumulated financial dues, before leaving them to go dark.

This comes after Électricité du Liban (EDL) earlier this month began implementing measures to cut the electricity supply to public administrations, institutions and municipalities that have failed to settle their financial dues.

The decision has sparked concern and resentment among Palestinian refugees living in the camp, as well as prompted further questions.

With power potentially being cut off to the camps, refugees will face an even more precarious future in the country, particularly as they face restrictions on their civil and economic rights, including the right to work and own property.

The move also comes at a time when the camps are in dire condition, with dilapidated infrastructure, overcrowding, and an increased reliance on costly private generators.

Power cuts will likely have a major impact on families living in the camps, and will also affect water and healthcare services, posing a bigger threat to the sick, elderly, and those who rely on electric medical equipment.

The development comes as EDL is being urged to collect outstanding payments and regulate the billing process.

The process will include distinguishing compliant and non-compliant consumers, and flagging any individual errors and administrative shortcomings.

The decision has also raised questions about the role of the UN agency UNRWA, the Lebanese state, the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) and popular committees in finding a fair and sustainable solution that prevents refugees from bearing the burden of accumulated debts.

In recent weeks, there have been growing calls to postpone the implementation of the power cuts, and to initiate a serious dialogue between relevant parties to reach solutions that consider the financial rights of the Lebanese state, while also preserving the dignity of Palestinian refugees.

Palestinian refugees reject decision

Palestinians living in the camps have raised the alarm over the matter.

One resident of the Ain al-Hilweh camp in southern Lebanon, Ahmed Abu Arab, told The New Arab that he rejects the decisions being taken.

“The responsibility for securing infrastructure and basic services should be addressed through agreements between UNRWA and the Lebanese state, not by making refugees bear the consequences of financial and administrative disputes”.

“Palestinians in Lebanon are still deprived of basic civil rights, foremost among them the right to work in dozens of professions,” he added.

“Demanding additional electricity payments under these circumstances only exacerbates the suffering of refugees; therefore, UNRWA must assume its responsibilities in this matter,” he continued.

Issa Ghadban, head of the Popular Committee in Burj al-Barajneh camp, said the living conditions inside the camp were “tragic”.

Speaking to The New Arab, he said around 80% of the residents are unemployed, and "the economic and social conditions do not allow for new burdens on them”.

He also said there has been a marked increase in prices of private generator subscriptions, which has already made life increasingly difficult for residents.

He urged a delay in implementing any decisions to cut off power to the camps until the matter is discussed in an upcoming meeting with the Lebanese Palestinian dialogue committee at the Government Palace.

Mohammed Abu Qassem, a representative of the Palestinian movement in the Nahr el-Bared camp, located in the north of the country, also said that residents are against the decision and see it as unacceptable to punish an entire community for the shortcomings of a few individuals or entities.

“Addressing the outstanding payments should be done on an individual level and fairly, not by threatening to cut off electricity to all the camps. The health and humanitarian repercussions of this measure must be avoided, especially for patients suffering from respiratory illnesses and those who rely on oxygen machines,” he told The New Arab.

Abu Qassem also called on the Lebanese state to retract the decision.