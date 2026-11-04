Palestinian-American Rashida Tlaib wins re-election in Michigan

Palestinian-American DemocratCongresswoman Rashida Tlaib has won re-election to the US House of Representatives in Michigan with 72.7% of the vote, defeating Republican James D. Hooper, who secured only 24.7%.

Tlaib won Michigan's 12th Congressional District by a margin of 48% as Democrats secured a series of victories in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Tlaib was declared the winner, securing another term for one of Congress's most outspoken advocates for Palestinian rights.

Tlaib, who is of Palestinian descent, made history in 2018 when she became one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, alongside Ilhan Omar.

She has been a vocal critic of Israel's genocide in Gaza. Her victory came as fellow Democrats Hakeem Jeffries - who is a prominent supporter of Israel - and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also retained their seats in New York.

Jeffries defeated Lewis Mizrahi in New York's 8th Congressional District, while Ocasio-Cortez secured another term in the 14th District against Diamant Hysenaj.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives were contested in Tuesday's midterm elections. The Democrats have already won a majority, securing 231 seats so far even though some results have yet to be declared.

El-Sayed makes history with Senate victory

In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated former Republican congressman Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

"Michigan, we did it!" El-Sayed told hundreds of cheering supporters at his election headquarters in Detroit.

"I am so proud and honored to stand here as your senator-elect from the great state of Michigan."

The 42-year-old doctor and former public health official campaigned on promises to introduce universal healthcare, reduce living costs and curb corporate influence in politics.

His victory came despite a last-minute endorsement of Rogers by Democratic congresswoman Haley Stevens, who had lost the party's Senate primary to El-Sayed. Stevens was expelled from the Democratic party as a result.

El-Sayed also faced Islamophobia during the campaign, including accusations that he was a "jihadist" and a member of the Muslim Brotherhood.

He brushed off these attacks however and focused on issues he said mattered to voters, pledging to make healthcare more affordable and address the economic pressures facing working and middle class Americans.

"You deserve to be able to see a doctor without getting a huge bill," he told Michigan voters on the eve of the election.

His victory will see him replace retiring Democrat Senator Gary Peters, keeping the Michigan seat in Democratic hands.

The result also makes El-Sayed the first doctor from the Democratic Party elected to the Senate since 1969.

Supporters celebrated at his Detroit campaign headquarters as television networks announced a series of Democratic victories across the country, securing the Congressional majority.

"We are sick and tired of being sick and tired," said Trunetta Roach, 75, who attended the victory party.

"I'm feeling elated. The kids are all right. I was concerned about them. They didn't seem very engaged, but I was wrong. They showed up."

Addressing Vice President JD Vance, who had mocked his Arabic name during the campaign, El-Sayed said in his victory speech: "You're constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January."