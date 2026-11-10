US President Donald Trump has nominated Palantir’s chief information security officer, Michael LoSapio, to lead the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), ahead of Democrats taking control of the Senate in January.

If confirmed, LoSapio would lead the federal government’s main civilian cyber defence agency, responsible for protecting federal civilian networks and helping safeguard the country’s critical infrastructure against cyber and physical threats.

According to his LinkedIn profile, LoSapio has served as Palantir’s chief information security officer since September 2024. The controversial US data analytics company, whose co-founder Peter Thiel and chief executive Alex Karp are staunch Trump supporters, has faced scrutiny over its work with the Israeli military and US immigration authorities.

LoSapio was among 22 nominees the White House submitted to the Senate on Monday. Although such submissions are routine, the change in control gives the administration an incentive to secure confirmations before the new Congress convenes.

A crowded Senate calendar could leave LoSapio’s nomination for the incoming Democratic majority to consider, potentially bringing greater scrutiny of his role at Palantir.

Palantir is thought to have helped the Israeli military create AI-generated “kill lists” during its genocidal assault on Gaza. It was among dozens of Western firms accused by UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese of “profiting from genocide”.

US support for Israel was a prominent issue in last week’s midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of both the House and Senate. Several newly elected progressive Democrats campaigned on ending or restricting US military aid to Israel, raising the prospect of greater congressional scrutiny of Washington’s support for its ally.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, who is expected to chair the Senate Finance Committee next year, has announced plans to renew inquiries into Palantir’s work.

Earlier this year, Wyden was among dozens of Democratic lawmakers who demanded answers about Palantir’s contracts with the Department of Homeland Security, raising concerns that its tools could enable mass surveillance of Americans.

CISA has been without a Senate-confirmed director since Jen Easterly’s departure in January 2025. The vacancy comes amid growing concern over AI-driven cyber threats and follows large-scale breaches affecting the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the Pentagon over the past three months.

During Easterly’s tenure, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee and its weaponisation subcommittee accused CISA of working with technology companies and outside groups to censor Americans’ online speech. The agency denied the allegations, saying its work focused on countering election-related disinformation and that it had never censored speech or facilitated censorship.