Three children have been killed and five other family members injured after Iraqi security forces opened fire while pursuing a suspect in the outskirts of Baqubah, in Diyala province, northeast of the Iraq's capital, Baghdad.

The incident took place in Rakka Alhaji Suhayl, a village on the outskirts of Baqubah, the provincial capital of Diyala and sparked public outrage over the apparent carelessness of the security forces and questions about civilian protection during security operations.

Iraq's Interior Ministry has ordered the detention of the officer and police personnel involved pending an investigation.

According to security sources quoted in local news outlets, the force was pursuing a murder suspect who was travelling in a Chevrolet Tahoe with members of his family.

The sources said the suspect refused to comply with orders to stop from the security personnel who had intercepted his vehicle and attempted to flee.

The force then pursued him and opened fire on the car, killing three of his children and injuring five other family members, including a woman, before the suspect was apprehended.

The incident has prompted widespread anger towards the security forces and renewed questions about the protocols governing civilian protection during security operations and armed clashes, particularly those carried out in densely populated residential areas or when suspects attempt to evade arrest among civilians.

In response, Iraq's Interior Minister Yasser al-Maliki ordered the detention of the security unit involved, consisting of an officer and ten other personnel.

Lieutenant General Saad Maan, head of the Public Relations and Government Communication Authority at the office of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, said the minister had ordered an investigative committee made up of senior-ranking officers to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He added that the personnel involved would remain in detention until the investigation was completed, with the aim of determining responsibility and establishing the circumstances of the incident.

A Diyala police officer, who wished to remain anonymous, told The New Arab, that the security force had been forced to open fire allegedly because the suspect was wanted by the judiciary and considered dangerous.

However, the officer said the suspect had tried to evade capture repeatedly by swerving his vehicle, which had resulted in the security personnel firing on his car.

He stressed that police directives required security forces to prioritise the lives of civilians during operations, describing what happened in Diyala as an unintended mistake.

The officer added that the personnel involved were currently being questioned and that the investigation should establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether alternative means could have been used to arrest the suspect without resorting to gunfire.

The incident has once again highlighted the legal responsibility of Iraqi security forces when carrying out operations, particularly given that similar incidents have been reported in several Iraqi provinces in previous years, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries among the families of wanted individuals.

It also fuelled calls for an end to such practices, which critics say undermine the very principle of enforcing the law against wanted suspects.

Iraq's Code of Criminal Procedure permits security forces to use appropriate force when arresting suspects who attempt to flee. However, the law also limits the use of force to protect suspects from being injured or killed, even when they are wanted by the courts.