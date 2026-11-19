Nine opposition mayors defected to join Turkey's ruling AKP on Thursday, in the latest symbolic victory for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The new wave of defections to Erdogan's Islamic-rooted Justice and Development Party (AKP) was denounced by the opposition, which said it was the result of threats and pressure.

The defections included two metropolitan mayors, of Antalya in the south and Tekirdag in the northwest, with all nine joining a ceremony in Ankara where Erdogan presented them with an AKP pin.

Seven of the mayors had been elected for the Republican People's Party (CHP) - at the time Turkey's main opposition.

Another belonged to the nationalist Iyi Parti, while the last was from Yeni, a newly formed party set up in July that replaced CHP as the main opposition.

Turkey's political landscape has been permanently shifting since local elections in March 2024, when CHP won a resounding victory, trouncing Erdogan's party.

Six months later, CHP began facing a pressure campaign that has steadily intensified, with the arrest of dozens of its mayors and party officials on graft or other charges widely seen as political.

Six months ago, in a highly controversial move, a court ousted CHP's leader, Ozgur Ozel, who left to found Yeni Parti - which, with 91 lawmakers, became Turkey's main opposition.

Since then, many elected officials have deserted CHP - either to join AKP or to swell the ranks of the new opposition.

In early October, the mayor of Izmir, an opposition bastion and Turkey's third city, defected to AKP in a huge coup for Erdogan, who has long wanted to control the secular resort city of 4.5 million people.

And last week, seven jailed CHP mayors announced they were switching to Yeni as the party held its founding congress, where Ozel -- the sole candidate -- was formally voted in as its leader.

According to figures published by Diken news website on 31 October, six provincial mayors have been jailed since the 2024 local elections, including Istanbul's Ekrem Imamoglu, widely seen as Erdogan's strongest political rival.

Separately, another 31 district mayors have been jailed, 12 of them from Istanbul.

(AFP)