The Netherlands is reportedly working with the US on proposals that could significantly weaken the powers of the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to anonymous sources cited by The Rights Forum.

The Dutch organisation reported that proposed restrictions under discussion include granting immunity to heads of state, ending the court's jurisdiction over nationals of non-member states and limiting its jurisdiction in cases covered by national law.

Legal sources told The Rights Forum that the proposed changes would effectively dismantle the court's ability to prosecute certain international crimes.

The report comes after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on the ICC and 13 of its judges and prosecutors.

The sanctions were largely driven by the court's investigation into alleged Israeli crimes against Palestinians, including its decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

The proposed changes to the ICC's jurisdiction could undermine those warrants.

Although Israel is not a member of the ICC, Palestine is, allowing the court to exercise jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed on Palestinian territory, regardless of the nationality of those accused.

Under the proposals reportedly being discussed, the ICC would lose its jurisdiction over nationals of non-member states, potentially shielding Netanyahu and Gallant from prosecution.

A separate proposal to grant immunity to serving heads of state could also protect Netanyahu from the court's jurisdiction.

The changes could also undermine the ICC's ability to prosecute other individuals accused of war crimes, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is wanted by the court over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The ICC already faces significant challenges in enforcing its arrest warrants because it has no police force of its own and relies on member states to arrest and surrender suspects.

Netanyahu and Putin have remained at liberty despite the warrants issued against them, highlighting the court's limited enforcement powers.

Since the ICC began operating in 2002, fewer than half of those subject to its arrest warrants have appeared before the court for trial.