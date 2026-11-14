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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly pressing US President Donald Trump to resume military attacks against Iran, with the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency travelling to Washington for high-level discussions.

Mossad director Roman Gofman, a close Netanyahu confidant, met CIA director John Ratcliffe on Friday, 13 November, according to three sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Axios.

Gofman was also expected to travel to Miami for talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff as part of Netanyahu's efforts to persuade Washington to launch another military campaign against Tehran.

The visit comes amid mounting political uncertainty in Israel, where Netanyahu faces losing power following last month's election, with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot attempting to form a new government.

According to Israel's Channel 12, Netanyahu failed to inform Eisenkot about Gofman's Washington visit during a security briefing between the two politicians on Thursday.

The revelation has intensified concerns among Israeli opposition figures that Netanyahu could seek to reignite the Iran war to disrupt the formation of a new government.

Israeli political sources told Al-Monitor that opposition leaders fear Netanyahu could launch an attack against Iran, or provoke an Iranian retaliation, to prolong his time in office.

Eisenkot, who received the backing of 67 lawmakers to form a government, has warned against exploiting national security for political purposes.

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"For me, Israel's security takes precedence over every other consideration and must never be used as a means of political capital," Eisenkot said on Friday.

Senior figures in Eisenkot's bloc also told Channel 13 that Netanyahu had failed to convince the opposition leader of the need for an immediate attack on Iran.

Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir reportedly opposes an immediate strike, despite other senior security officials favouring renewed military action.

According to Channel 12, Zamir believes Iran remains a serious threat but does not consider the situation sufficiently urgent to justify launching another war during Israel's government transition.

Trump reluctant to resume war

Despite Netanyahu's pressure, Trump has so far resisted calls to resume large-scale military operations against Iran, favouring economic sanctions and a naval blockade while leaving open the possibility of a diplomatic agreement.

Reuters reported on Saturday that Trump had privately told senior advisers he was considering avoiding further attacks unless Iran or its Houthi allies in Yemen carried out new provocations.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have also reportedly urged Trump to avoid another military confrontation.

Meanwhile, officials involved in US-Iran negotiations told The Times of Israel that they feared Netanyahu could undermine efforts to reach an agreement by launching unilateral military operations.

The concerns come as Washington continues its economic pressure campaign against Tehran, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a major flashpoint.

The US and Israel launched their war against Iran on 28 February, triggering Iranian retaliatory attacks across the region and major disruptions to international energy supplies.

Although intensive fighting has largely subsided, tensions remain high, with the possibility of renewed military action threatening efforts to reach a diplomatic settlement.

Netanyahu, who remains caretaker prime minister while Eisenkot attempts to assemble a coalition, has continued advocating further military pressure against Tehran despite growing resistance from regional governments.