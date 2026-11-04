Netanyahu hid Trump's US aid cuts from Israeli voters: report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concealed US President Donald Trump's decision to end military assistance to Israel, despite knowing about it months before the latest Knesset election, according to an Israeli media report.

Writing in Haaretz, military analyst Amos Harel said Trump had claimed Netanyahu was informed several months ago of the decision to end annual US military aid in December 2026, rather than 2028, and that the two leaders had agreed on the move.

However, Netanyahu did not inform Israeli voters of the decision before Tuesday's election, Harel noted.

The announcement, made during an interview with Fox News, reportedly surprised senior Israeli officials and raised concerns over funding for weapons purchases and military projects planned over the next two years, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Harel argued that the decision reflected a deterioration in Israel's strategic position under Netanyahu during the regional war.

The current US military assistance agreement, signed under former President Barack Obama in 2016, provides Israel with $3.8 billion annually until 2028.

Trump said he did not intend to renew the agreement, arguing that Israel was sufficiently wealthy and militarily powerful to support itself, although Washington could intervene if Israel faced a serious emergency.

The timing of the announcement also raised questions, coming as Americans voted in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Several Democratic candidates had campaigned on ending military assistance to Israel, arguing that US taxpayers' money was being used to support Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Harel suggested Trump's announcement was partly aimed at addressing voters' concerns and winning back Republican support.

The report also highlighted growing opposition to US military involvement overseas, including among Republicans, as Americans face rising living costs and mounting military expenditure.

Washington has spent tens of billions of dollars supporting Israel and conducting joint military attacks with it against Iran, including campaigns in June 2025 and February 2026.

Israel's war on Gaza has further strained relations with sections of the American political establishment, with lawmakers criticising the destruction and accusing Israel of genocide.

Harel argued that decades of bipartisan support for Israel were increasingly eroding, while the influence of the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC was declining, partly because of its close association with Netanyahu.

Democratic control of both chambers of Congress could also lead to stricter oversight of US arms sales to Israel, beyond the annual military assistance agreement.

According to Haaretz, Trump's decision could remove approximately 12 billion shekels (US$3.8 billion) from Israel's defence budget beginning next year.

The potential reduction comes as Israeli military spending continues to rise because of the war, prolonged military operations and the extensive mobilisation of reservists.

Netanyahu has previously warned that Israel may need to become a "super-Sparta", capable of meeting more of its own military and economic needs, while preparing for reduced American assistance and possible international sanctions.

Harel questioned how regional governments would interpret Trump's decision, particularly after Netanyahu repeatedly highlighted his close relationship with the US president and Washington's support for Israeli military operations.

He suggested the move could signal a weakening of the US-Israel alliance that could not be explained solely by budgetary pressures or electoral considerations.