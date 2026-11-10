Netanyahu attacks Palestinian lawmakers in racist Knesset tirade

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a fierce, racially charged attack on Palestinian lawmakers on Tuesday, accusing them of supporting "terrorism" and seeking Israel's destruction as the country's newly elected parliament was sworn in following an inconclusive election.

Speaking after the inauguration of the 26th Knesset, Netanyahu, whose governing coalition lost its parliamentary majority in the 27 October election, lashed out at Palestinian-led parties, whose electoral gains have given them significant influence over opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot's efforts to form a new government.

The parties hold a combined 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset, making their support potentially decisive in efforts to remove Netanyahu from power.

"Here in the Knesset, there is serious talk of forming a narrow government, a government that includes terror supporters who hate Israel or one that will be dependent on them," Netanyahu said, branding elected Palestinian representatives as supporters of terrorism.

He went on to cast suspicion on the political aspirations of Palestinian citizens of Israel, dismissing the suggestion that their representatives were primarily seeking to improve their communities' living conditions.

"What is the true goal of these parties? Merely to improve the social conditions of the Arab public in Israel? We have no problem with that. But that is not their real goal," he claimed.

Netanyahu then escalated his accusations, alleging that both Mansour Abbas's United Arab List - also known as Ra'am - and Yousef Jabareen's Joint List sought Israel's destruction, despite their differing political positions and approaches to participation in government.

His remarks came as Eisenkot, a former Israeli military chief, struggled to assemble a governing coalition after President Isaac Herzog tasked him with forming a government on Sunday.

Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister after his alliance of right-wing, far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties secured just 53 seats, short of the 61 required for a majority.

Eisenkot's centre-right Yashar party and its political allies hold 48 seats, leaving him dependent on support from Palestinian-led parties, ultra-Orthodox parties who switch allegiance, or a possible unity arrangement with Netanyahu.

The former general has until 6 December to form a government, with a possible two-week extension. Failure to reach an agreement could eventually trigger another election.

Netanyahu has also fuelled suspicion of Palestinian voters by making unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud involving Arab communities, despite election officials saying they have found no evidence of wrongdoing that could have affected the result.

Far-right ministers target Palestinian lawmakers

Netanyahu's inflammatory rhetoric followed a series of openly hostile and racist attacks on Palestinian lawmakers during the opening of Israel's new parliament, as far-right politicians challenged their legitimacy as elected representatives.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir interrupted and publicly smeared Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen as he took his parliamentary oath, shouting: "Swears allegiance to Hamas!"

The provocative outburst came as Jabareen was performing the same parliamentary duty of taking the oath of allegiance as other newly elected lawmakers.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also denounced Palestinian-led parties as enemies of the state, warning Eisenkot's bloc against relying on their votes to elect a new Knesset speaker.

"Getting appointed as Knesset Speaker with the votes of Israel's enemies is not legitimate," Smotrich said, describing such an arrangement as a "moral bankruptcy".

His remarks challenged the legitimacy of Palestinian lawmakers' participation in parliamentary decision-making, despite their parties having secured representation through the election.

Outside parliament, around 200 right-wing demonstrators protested against the possibility of a government supported by Palestinian lawmakers, reflecting the hostility towards Palestinian political participation expressed by Netanyahu's far-right allies.

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, some demonstrators went further, describing Palestinian representatives as "terrorists" and openly calling for the mass expulsion of Palestinians from Israel.

Joint List leader Jabareen, meanwhile, pledged to resist Netanyahu's government and the racism and discrimination faced by Palestinian citizens of Israel.

"We will play on defence to block racism and persecution, and we also intend to score a lot of goals," he said ahead of the ceremony.

He described removing Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich from power as a priority after years of government policies that had made life increasingly difficult for Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Despite the attempts to delegitimise their elected representatives, Palestinian-led parties could play a decisive role in the new parliament even before a government is formed.

Eisenkot's bloc has submitted legislation to establish a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks, impose term limits on the prime minister and repeal parts of Netanyahu's controversial judicial overhaul.

The bloc is also seeking to replace Netanyahu ally Amir Ohana as Knesset speaker, with Palestinian lawmakers indicating support for its nominee, Matan Kahana.

While Abbas's Ra'am has expressed willingness to join a future government, the Joint List has said it would support efforts to remove Netanyahu without formally entering the coalition.

Palestinian citizens of Israel make up around one-fifth of the population and have long faced systemic discrimination, including inequalities in housing, land allocation, public funding and political representation.