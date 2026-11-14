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Palestinian lawmaker Ahmad Tibi has revealed messages allegedly sent by a close confidant of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking his cooperation to obstruct opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot's efforts to form a government.

During an interview with Israel's Channel 12 on Friday, Tibi displayed WhatsApp messages on his phone that he said were sent by Natan Eshel, Netanyahu's former chief of staff and longtime political associate, before and after Israel's 27 October elections.

The Joint List politician accused Netanyahu of hypocrisy for publicly attacking Palestinian parties and portraying them as supporters of terrorism while his associates privately sought their political cooperation.

"Netanyahu, listen, I don't usually reveal conversations, you hypocrite," Tibi said, addressing the prime minister directly.

"You sent your personal adviser to me a week before the election, the day after, and again after the results were published."

According to Tibi, Eshel sought to persuade Palestinian lawmakers not to support proposed legislation that could prevent a politician facing criminal charges from becoming prime minister.

Netanyahu is currently on trial on corruption charges, which he denies.

Tibi also claimed Eshel had attempted to discourage the Joint List from supporting Eisenkot, who is attempting to establish a coalition following Netanyahu's electoral defeat.

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The Palestinian politician made a further allegation that an unnamed minister in Netanyahu's government had approached him behind the Knesset chamber just two days earlier, urging him not to support Eisenkot.

"Don't believe them, they won't take you. It's better that we go to elections," Tibi quoted the minister as saying.

He said he responded: "We don't want elections, we want to bring down Netanyahu and Ben Gvir."

Tibi accused Netanyahu of inciting against Israel's approximately two million Palestinian citizens and attempting to delegitimise their elected representatives.

"You spread hatred," he told the prime minister during the interview.

Netanyahu's Likud party strongly denied the allegations, describing them in a statement to Channel 12 as "a complete lie".

The party accused Palestinian parties of attempting to legitimise themselves and insisted it did not cooperate with parties it accused of supporting terrorism.

"National unity is the order of the day," Likud added.

Netanyahu's contacts with Palestinian parties

The revelations follow reports earlier this week that Eshel had repeatedly approached Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas before, during and after the elections, seeking to discourage his party from helping Eisenkot form a government.

Abbas confirmed the contacts on Wednesday, despite Netanyahu's increasingly hostile rhetoric towards Palestinian lawmakers.

Eshel initially denied conveying messages but subsequently acknowledged contacting Palestinian politicians, claiming he had merely questioned whether they would support a government unwilling to include them.

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Likud previously insisted that Netanyahu had not authorised those communications.

The controversy comes amid Netanyahu's efforts to discredit Palestinian parties following their strong performance in the October election, which saw Ra'am and the Joint List secure a combined 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

Their parliamentary support could prove decisive in Eisenkot's attempts to assemble a government, although several potential coalition partners remain opposed to relying on Palestinian lawmakers.

In a speech to the newly elected Knesset on Tuesday, Netanyahu accused Palestinian parties of supporting terrorism and seeking Israel's destruction.

He has also repeatedly alleged that Palestinian parties were involved in electoral fraud, although Israeli election authorities have said there is no evidence that the results were compromised.

On Friday, Eisenkot condemned the campaign against Palestinian citizens, saying attempts to marginalise and vilify them collectively violated Israel's founding principles.

Tibi meanwhile attributed the increased turnout among Palestinian voters to widespread anger over the outgoing government's policies and rhetoric.

He also criticised Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman, who has ruled out joining or supporting a government dependent on Palestinian parties despite previously benefiting from their parliamentary votes.

Tibi pointed out that Lieberman had served as finance minister in the previous coalition with Palestinian parliamentary support and had recently been elected chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee with their backing.

"That is hypocrisy," Tibi said, arguing that opposition to cooperation with Palestinian parties often disappeared when their votes were politically useful.