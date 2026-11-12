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Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas has confirmed that a close confidant of Benjamin Netanyahu contacted him about the formation of Israel's next government, despite the outgoing prime minister publicly attacking Palestinian parties and accusing them of supporting terrorism.

Abbas said Natan Eshel, Netanyahu's former chief of staff and longtime associate, approached him before and after last month's elections, seeking to establish whether his party would help opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot form a government.

Speaking to Israeli public broadcaster Kan on Wednesday, Abbas confirmed an earlier Channel 12 investigation that revealed Eshel had repeatedly contacted him in an apparent attempt to discourage Ra'am from supporting Eisenkot.

According to Abbas, Eshel wanted to know whether Ra'am would support legislation preventing politicians facing criminal indictments from serving as prime minister, a measure that could affect Netanyahu, who is standing trial on corruption charges.

He also asked whether the Palestinian party would support efforts to establish an alternative government.

Channel 12 reported on Monday that Eshel contacted Abbas several times before, during and after the 27 October elections.

In one message sent after the results were announced, Eshel reportedly asked Abbas whether his party would help Eisenkot, despite the opposition leader's reluctance to include Ra'am in his coalition.

Abbas did not respond to the later approaches, according to the report.

Eshel initially denied conveying messages but subsequently acknowledged questioning Palestinian politicians about whether they had the self-respect to support a government that did not want them as coalition partners.

Netanyahu's Likud party denied that the communications were authorised by the prime minister, saying he had been surprised to learn of them.

The revelations have prompted accusations of hypocrisy against Netanyahu, who has repeatedly sought to delegitimise Palestinian parties as potential partners in an alternative government.

During a speech to the newly elected Knesset on Tuesday, Netanyahu accused Palestinian lawmakers of supporting terrorism and seeking Israel's destruction.

Abbas accused Netanyahu of exploiting his official position to incite against Palestinian citizens of Israel and their parliamentary representatives.

He also warned that the prime minister's rhetoric had endangered both him and his family.

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Hamas designation controversy

The revelations come as Abbas faces mounting pressure over reports that he might agree to designate Hamas a terrorist organisation in exchange for participation in an Eisenkot-led government.

Israeli outlet Ynet reported on Tuesday that representatives of Eisenkot's Yashar party and Yair Golan's Democrats had been engaged in intensive discussions with Ra'am.

According to the report, Abbas had indicated a willingness in principle to accept Eisenkot's demand that prospective coalition partners recognise Hamas as a terrorist organisation, provided Ra'am received a genuine role in government.

However, Abbas rejected claims that he had made such a declaration during an interview with Arabic-language Hala TV on Wednesday.

"I did not make this statement," he said, warning Palestinian citizens against relying on politically motivated reports attributed to unnamed sources.

Abbas urged the public to recognise only official declarations issued directly by Ra'am or its representatives.

His denial did not explicitly rule out making such a declaration during future coalition negotiations.

Eisenkot has made recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organisation one of four conditions for participation in his prospective government, alongside recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and commitments concerning national service.

Golan has acknowledged discussions with Ra'am, suggesting that the Hamas designation need not prevent Abbas from joining the coalition.

However, Avigdor Lieberman, whose Yisrael Beiteinu party could be crucial to forming a government, remains opposed to an administration dependent on Ra'am or the Joint List.

Eisenkot was tasked by President Isaac Herzog on Sunday with forming a government after Netanyahu's bloc lost its parliamentary majority in the elections.

Palestinian parties could prove decisive in determining whether Eisenkot succeeds, despite continued opposition from several Jewish parties to their direct participation in government.

Abbas has insisted that Ra'am wants to become an influential coalition partner rather than simply provide parliamentary support for Netanyahu's removal.