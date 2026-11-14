The US has denied a visa to Egyptian author and activist Abdelrahan el-Gendy, preventing him from attending the prestigious 2026 National Book Awards, where he is a finalist for his newly released memoir Huna.

El-Gendy was set to travel to the US to attend the finalist reading and award ceremony in New York in mid-November.

However, on Friday, he confirmed in an article published by The New Yorker that he was told his visa could not be decided on, and that Washington would have to be consulted first about the decision.

He was then placed in administrative processing, before later receiving a formal visa denial in his inbox.

El-Gendy is a writer and translator from Cairo and has become well-known for his essays that explore state violence, exile, and oppression. His book, Huna, focuses on his survival after he was arrested as a student activist in post-revolution Egypt.

He spent six years as a political prisoner in one of Egypt’s most notorious prison complexes, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering behind bars.

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Since then, his writing has also touched on the relationship between the US and Egypt, and he has also been critical of Israel and its genocide in Gaza, where over 74,000 Palestinians have been killed.

According to El-Gendy, while staying in the US, his criticisms and activism made him an open target, particularly as US President Donald Trump had become more hostile to migrants, and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement had targeted many outspoken people.

“My sense of risk escalated as I watched Rümeysa Öztürk, a Turkish national and Tufts Ph.D. student, get snatched off the street by ICE agents near her home, for co-authoring an op-ed relating to Gaza. I consulted lawyers who warned me that, given my public profile, my arrest was likely a matter of time,” he wrote.

“I had fled to the U.S. to escape—one in which speaking and writing openly made you a target and the possibility of imprisonment reorganized the smallest routines of daily life,” he continued.

In late April 2025 he left the US for Europe, where he stayed in exile.

“When I learned that “Huna” had been long-listed for the National Book Award, and, weeks later, received a call from a 212 number telling me I was a finalist for the award, my joy was tempered by the fact that I could not share the experience with the friends who had witnessed the book’s journey,” El-Gendy wrote, on no longer being able to voice his opinions freely in the US, and having to cancel his book tour and speaking engagements.

“Still, there is a particular cruelty to being forced to outrun the fruits of one’s labour, to watch one’s work bloom from afar. My book has made it into rooms that I never will. I don’t know what to do with that, and so I write,” he added.