Nadim Nashif, co-founder and CEO of the Arab Centre for Social Media Advancement (7amleh), warns that the occupied Palestinian territories are becoming a testing ground for surveillance and AI technologies later exported to other countries.

He argues that big tech companies are increasingly moving beyond providing digital services to supporting the technological infrastructure of military operations.

In an interview with The New Arab after participating in the Trust Conference in London on 4 and 5 November, Nashif discussed information 7amleh had gathered from Meta employees, who said European governments, including the UK, had pressured the company to tighten restrictions on pro-Palestinian content, particularly after 7 October 2023.

Unfortunately, there was no publicly available evidence establishing government intervention in specific cases.

Nashif criticised Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, drawing on research published by 7amleh in June in collaboration with Fabio Cristiano, a researcher at Utrecht University in the Netherlands. The study examined 3,520 cases reported to the organisation's 7or ("Hurr") monitoring platform for digital violations between 2021 and 2025.

One of its main findings, he says, was the repeated use of Meta's Dangerous Organisations and Individuals (DOI) policy to restrict Palestinian content. The policy is designed to target organisations and individuals classified as dangerous and covers cases involving terrorism and organised violence.

"The company's perspective on Palestinians and pro-Palestinian content is a security-based one, as though this content is suspicious and must be dealt with through deletion or restrictions," Nashif said.

Users received no adequate explanation of which policy they had allegedly violated in around 70 percent of documented cases, with Meta also failing to respond to almost half of the appeals 7amleh submitted.

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Meta's restrictions went beyond deleting posts and suspending accounts, and included reducing content reach, limiting its appearance in recommendations and restricting livestreaming—measures that users often find hard to detect or challenge.

Regarding alleged European pressure, Nashif said Meta employees had spoken about government demands for stricter content moderation, justified on the grounds of combating antisemitism.

He stressed that antisemitism is a form of racism that must be combatted, but said problems arise when such measures extend to legitimate expressions of solidarity with Palestinians or criticism of Israeli policies.

In September, 7amleh published a report examining restrictions on pro-Palestinian content in six European countries, including Britain, which documented how the overlap between platform policies, national legislation and government pressure affected freedom of expression.

Nashif believes the digital risks facing Palestinians extend well beyond the occupied territories.

"What happens in Palestine does not stay in Palestine," he said, pointing to the international spread of surveillance technologies developed or deployed in the Palestinian territories, and highlighting the role of former Israeli intelligence members in establishing tech companies that draw on their military experience.

Pegasus spyware, developed by Israeli company NSO Group, was an example of surveillance technology which had spread beyond Israel into Arab countries.

Nashif also warned of the additional risks posed by military use of AI, with IT systems now analysing enormous quantities of data and suggesting military targets, he said, citing the Lavender and Gospel systems, which which were investigated in connection with Israeli operations in Gaza.

He adds that processing this volume of data requires massive amounts of energy and digital infrastructure, which necessitates holding IT companies providing cloud storage and AI services to militaries accountable for how their technologies are used.

A banner reading "Microsoft Powered Genocide" hangs on a wall at the Microsoft data centre construction site on 6 November 2026 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. [Getty]

In this context, 7amleh, working with the Ibrahim Abu-Lughod Institute of International Studies at Birzeit University, published a book entitled Digital Domination: Artificial Intelligence, Surveillance and Digital Power in Palestine and Beyond which examines the role of artificial intelligence, surveillance technologies and the influence of technology companies in systems of control over Palestinians.

Nashif argues that companies traditionally viewed as communications and software providers have become part of the technological infrastructure of warfare.

Digital transformation, data protection

Turning to Palestine's digital transformation, Nashif warned of a widening gap between the roll-out of online services and the level of legal protection over personal information.

He said the Palestinian Authority was facing pressure from donors and international institutions to accelerate digital transformation. While he does not oppose this in principle, he warned that implementation without comprehensive data protection legislation will expose citizens to risks such as privacy breaches, hacking and the misuse of personal information.

Palestine lacks comprehensive legislation protecting personal data and an independent body to oversee its protection. There are also no unified, binding rules governing how different institutions handle such information or the necessary safeguards.

The issue is particularly important in Gaza, where the cash shortage has increased reliance on electronic payment methods.

According to a recent report by 7amleh, the number of electronic wallet accounts in the Palestinian territories reached around 1.4 million by January 2026, including approximately 1.07 million accounts in Gaza.

Nashif stressed that donor support for digital transformation should extend beyond developing platforms and services to establishing a legal and institutional framework to guarantee users' rights and protect their personal information.

Holding tech accountable

Nashif criticised what he described as the lack of accountability facing US technology companies, arguing that the US government prioritises innovation, technological competition and corporate profits over scrutiny of the harm these companies may cause to individuals and communities.

By contrast, he pointed to European legislation, including the Digital Services Act and the Artificial Intelligence Act, which seek to regulate companies and protect rights.

However, he believes existing safeguards and accountability mechanisms remain insufficient to address harm inflicted on populations outside Europe, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa.

Reflecting on his participation in the London conference, Nashif said tech companies had made no specific commitments to address the issues he raised.

"I do not believe change will come from these conferences. Change will come through court rulings, litigation and exposing corporate practices," he said.

He cited Microsoft's decision in September 2025 to suspend certain cloud storage and artificial intelligence services provided to a unit of the Israeli Ministry of Defence, following journalistic investigations into the use of its platform to store call data collected through widespread surveillance of Palestinians.

The company said its internal review had found evidence supporting aspects of the investigations and that it had suspended the services concerned in accordance with its policy prohibiting the use of its technology for mass surveillance of civilians. The decision did not affect all Microsoft's services provided to Israeli military bodies.

Nashif said the case demonstrated the importance of combining investigative journalism, protests and legal pressure.

The possibility of taking cases to European regulatory authorities or courts, with the potential legal and financial consequences for companies, could encourage them to review their practices, he added.

He concluded that experience over recent years had demonstrated the limitations of traditional advocacy based on dialogue and voluntary corporate promises, compared with exposing violations and pursuing legal accountability.

Protecting digital rights, he argued, requires turning human rights pressure into enforceable obligations.