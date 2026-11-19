Elon Musk, the world's richest man and largest shareholder of Tesla, SpaceX, and social media platform X told a talk on Wednesday that he was politically "moderate", not extreme.

He also appeared to disavow US President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement saying, "I’m not MAGA. I'm not sure what MAGA means, but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican party, then I certainly don’t have that."

This appears to be a 180-degree turn from Musk's previous stances. In 2024 he told a campaign rally, "I'm not just MAGA, I'm dark, gothic MAGA".

Musk's social media posts, particularly on X, which was known as Twitter before Musk purchased the platform in October 2022, tell a very different story from his newly proclaimed "moderate" stance.

He often shares posts propagating Islamophobic and anti-migrant hatred, and has aligned himself with fringe far-right figures, especially in Europe.

'Invasion' claims

One of Musk's favourite far-right talking points is the theory that the West is being "invaded" by migrants from Asia and Africa. Musk, who immigrated to the US from his home country of South Africa, often shares posts of migrants in Europe with captions describing migration as an "invasion."

The invasion continues … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2026

The idea that immigration is a form of invasion has existed for centuries, but has gained visibility in recent years. While the term is often used by fringe figures on the far-right, it has been used by mainstream politicians too.

In 2022, then-UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman described refugees arriving in Britain as an "invasion." Musk often uses the term when posting about Europe, a region he is particularly fond of discussing.

'The rape of Europe'

Musk has often posted about the supposed decline of Europe, which he attributes to a combination of low birthrates and high migration. In August 2025 he shared a post comparing rape statistics in European countries in 2000 and 2023.

While the figures show an increase in the number of reports of rape, Eurostat, the EU's statistical office told Deutsche Welle comparing the statistics is "misleading" as the changes over time are likely due to changes in reporting practises and legal definitions.

Nevertheless, Musk said European countries are "allowing the rape" of their continent.

Why are they allowing the rape of Europe? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2025

Musk's supposed concern about rape does not appear to be universal. In September 2023, he replied to a post claiming Russell Brand has not raped any women, saying "That man is not evil." Brand was convicted of rape this month.

Musk has previously attributed European rape statistics to migrants.

This is actually what is happening in Europe. Unconscionable evil. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2026

Far-right friends

In his crusade against migration into Europe, Musk has aligned himself with far-right figures from the continent, particularly the UK's Tommy Robinson.

Why is Tommy Robinson in a solitary confinement prison for telling the truth? He should be freed and those who covered up this travesty should take his place in that cell. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025

In January 2025, Musk claimed Robinson was imprisoned for "telling the truth." In reality, Robinson was imprisoned for telling lies.

In October 2024, Robinson pled guilty to contempt of court charges for spreading false allegations about a young Syrian refugee, breaching a court injunction.

Robinson has repeatedly targeted Muslims in his hatred, a sentiment which Musk sometimes shares on his X account.

Abdul-ophobia

Leading up to the recent US midterm elections, Musk shared a post describing senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, a trained doctor, Rhodes scholar and former-public health official, "some Muslim."

There are children starving and Bernie Sanders is giving $1 million to some Muslim in Michigan? Does Bernie hate starving children? Does he hate poor people and homeless people? Think of what that money could have done! — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 23, 2026

The post criticised senator Bernie Sanders for donating $1 million to El-Sayed's election campaign, asking if Sanders hates "starving children" to whom he could have donated the sum. Musk donated $446 million to Republican candidates in the same election cycle.

Musk himself has been accused of causing the deaths of millions of vulnerable people, including children, by cutting critical funding to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which provided aid to some of the poorest people in the world. This was when he headed the Trump administration's failed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Republican regret and the latest flip-flop

In Musk's Wednesday talk at The New York Times' DealBook summit, he said he felt "pretty foolish" about his recent donations to Republican campaigns, which did not save the party from losing both the House and the Senate, while distancing himself from Trump's MAGA fanbase.

Though Musk's claim that he is not MAGA might be surprising given his past support for the Republican Party under Trump, it is not the first time his political alignment has changed.

Musk previously supported the presidential campaigns of Democrats Hillary Clinton and, in 2020, Joe Biden.

In 2017, he denounced Trump's so-called Muslim ban, which temporarily banned US entry for nationals from seven muslim-majority countries.

The blanket entry ban on citizens from certain primarily Muslim countries is not the best way to address the country’s challenges — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017

Since the talk on Wednesday, Musk has not further discussed his role in the Trump administration, though he did reply to a post claiming that Afghans committed 108,000 serious offences in Germany since 2015.

@zerohedge !! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2026

The post is based on an article which misrepresents crime statistics, and assumes all suspects are guilty of offences they are accused of.