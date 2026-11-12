'Multiple people' shot in Washington: council member

"Multiple people" were shot at a fitness center in downtown Washington on Thursday, a local official told the media.
World
1 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
12 November, 2026
The Washington police department said on X that its emergency response team was on the scene of the "active shooting" in the Logan Circle area of the nation's capital. [Getty]

Police were responding to a shooting in downtown Washington on Thursday as a local official said "multiple people" were shot at a fitness center.

The Washington police department said on X that its emergency response team was on the scene of the "active shooting" in the Logan Circle area of the nation's capital.

Brooke Pinto, a member of the DC City Council, said the shooting occurred at and outside a fitness center and "multiple people" had been shot. She said police were looking for a suspect.

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