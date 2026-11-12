'Multiple people' shot in Washington: council member

Police were responding to a shooting in downtown Washington on Thursday as a local official said "multiple people" were shot at a fitness center.

The Washington police department said on X that its emergency response team was on the scene of the "active shooting" in the Logan Circle area of the nation's capital.

Brooke Pinto, a member of the DC City Council, said the shooting occurred at and outside a fitness center and "multiple people" had been shot. She said police were looking for a suspect.