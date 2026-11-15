Israel's Mossad intelligence agency abducted Iranian general Ali Reza Askari in Istanbul in 2006 and interrogated him about the fate of missing Israeli soldier Ron Arad before killing him, despite finding no information linking him to the case, an investigative report by The New York Times revealed on Sunday.

The report found that Israeli intelligence agencies continued to carry out covert operations targeting Iranians for decades, based on the assumption that Tehran was responsible for Ron Arad’s disappearance, despite internal reports casting doubt on that theory.

Based on interviews with dozens of Israeli, Iranian and US officials, as well as people involved in the operations and relatives of some of those concerned, the report cited officials familiar with the intelligence assessments as saying that the prevailing view among those involved in the search is now that Arad was never taken to Iran, but his fate was instead tied to the eastern Lebanese border village of Nabi Chit.

Ron Arad's disappearance and the growing suspicion of Iranian involvement

The case dates back to 16 October 1986, when an Israeli F-4 Phantom fighter jet was damaged by a bomb that exploded prematurely during a mission to strike a Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) target in southern Lebanon. Arad, then 28, ejected from the aircraft but was captured by the Shia Amal Movement. The movement's security official, Mustafa al-Dirani, took charge of his detention, but negotiations for his release in exchange for Lebanese and Palestinian prisoners and money eventually stalled.

Israel later adopted the theory that Arad had been transferred to Iran. In 1989, his wife said the government had informed her it had conclusive evidence he was alive and had been taken by Iranian operatives. An Iranian doctor made a similar claim to a Mossad officer in 1992, saying he had treated Arad in Lebanon and Tehran, but intelligence agencies were unable to verify his account.

The theory gained further traction after Israel abducted al-Dirani from Lebanon in 1994. During interrogations, he said Arad had disappeared from a house where he was being held in Nabi Chit. He also recounted that an Iranian official had told him Arad was transferred to a camp run by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Al-Dirani later said he had been physically and sexually abused in Israeli detention, while intelligence officials considered his account unreliable because it had been obtained under coercion.

In 2004, Iran and Hezbollah joined efforts to search for Arad as part of attempts to arrange a prisoner exchange. According to three former Iranian officials, a confidential report concluded that Arad had died in Nabi Chit in 1988 and was probably buried there. Israeli officials, however, viewed Tehran's decision to send an IRGC commander to assist in the search as further evidence of Iranian involvement. A year later, an Israeli intelligence report concluded that the IRGC had abducted Arad.

The abduction and killing of an Iranian general

In 2006, then-head of Israel's Shin Bet domestic security agency, Yuval Diskin, ordered a comprehensive review of the Arad case. Diskin told The New York Times that his team examined intelligence reports, their sources and collection methods, concluding that claims Arad had been transferred to Iran were based on serious errors or unreliable information. The team believed he had not fallen into the hands of the IRGC or Hezbollah and that the answer to his disappearance lay in Nabi Chit.

Despite these findings, Mossad proceeded with an operation targeting Askari, a former Quds Force commander and Iranian deputy defence minister who had ties to Lebanese leaders. Askari disappeared after arriving in Istanbul and checking into a hotel in December 2006. Israel denied involvement in his disappearance for years.

The New York Times cited three former US officials who had worked closely with Israel as saying that Mossad agents abducted Askari and interrogated him for weeks about Arad before killing him after determining that he had no useful information about the missing airman.

One of the former officials said Askari was interrogated aboard a boat before his body was thrown into the Black Sea. The newspaper added that Israeli officials later informed US negotiators that the general had died. His wife, Ziba Ahmadi, said Iranian investigators had told her that Israeli agents drugged and abducted him from his hotel.

Another operation followed in September 2021, when Israeli agents abducted Iranian general Abdullah Sabri from a neighbourhood in Damascus. Disguised as furniture removal workers, they placed him inside a refrigerator and transported him to Israel.

Sabri had previously taken part in efforts to search for Arad. According to Iranian and Syrian officials who spoke to the newspaper, his interrogation focused exclusively on the missing Israeli airman. His captors later released him in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he subsequently said he had been tortured.

Then-Mossad chief David Barnea described the operation as daring but acknowledged that it had failed.

Back to Nabi Chit decades later

A detailed report prepared by Israeli intelligence officer Avi Kalo in 2016 reinforced the assessment that Arad had died in Nabi Chit in 1988. Kalo said he submitted his findings to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and warned that abducting Iranians would not help resolve the case. He described the continued assumption of Iranian involvement as a “collective blind spot”.

After search operations failed to yield results, Mossad turned its attention to Lebanon again. The investigation pointed to the disappearance of retired Lebanese security official Ahmad Shukr last December, with Lebanese officials believing he had been abducted by Israeli agents.

Israeli officials have considered the possibility that Arad was executed in retaliation for the killing of Shukr’s brother during a confrontation with Israeli forces in 1988. However, Shukr’s niece denied that her uncle had any connection to the case.

During a subsequent Israeli military operation in Nabi Chit earlier this year, troops searched a cemetery for Arad’s remains and exhumed a grave but found nothing. The operation triggered clashes that left dozens of Hezbollah fighters and Lebanese civilians dead or wounded.

Kalo said Israel should have focused its search on Nabi Chit two decades earlier, adding that it had failed to separate the Arad case from its assessment of the Iranian threat. Despite the shift in intelligence assessments, Israel officially continues to classify Arad as alive and missing in action. Mossad declined to comment on the investigation’s findings.