Mike Waltz to visit Beirut as Lebanon seeks UNIFIL replacement

US ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz is expected in Beirut early next week for talks with Lebanese officials, with the future of the international security presence in southern Lebanon high on the agenda as UNIFIL approaches the end of its mandate.

The visit comes amid Lebanese fears of an international security vacuum in the south, where Israeli attacks continue and Israeli forces control more than 60 towns and villages.

Lebanese official sources told The New Arab that Waltz was due to meet officials on Monday, with arrangements under way to finalise his schedule.

"The visit is certainly important and comes amid a stalemate in negotiations with Israel, particularly because of the US and Israeli political calendars," the sources said. "There are hopes the meetings will bring some progress, especially on arrangements for after UNIFIL’s mandate expires on 31 December."

Waltz opposes renewing the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon and has said its current model will not continue, arguing that the time has come for the mission to leave. He has said Washington is consulting France, Israel and Lebanon on a replacement force.

Talks over a replacement force

The Lebanese sources said French-US discussions were under way over a possible successor to UNIFIL, including during talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this week.

"No formula has been agreed so far, and we hope Waltz will bring some developments on this front," the sources told TNA.

"There is European interest in this issue, with proposals being put forward, particularly by France and Italy. There is agreement on the need to avoid an international security vacuum in the south, and Lebanon is counting on European pressure to help resolve this crisis."

Lebanon’s preferred option remains an extension of UNIFIL’s mandate, the sources said, but Washington opposes such a move.

"Otherwise, the creation of an alternative force under the UN umbrella is the option Lebanon hopes can be achieved," they added, stressing that Beirut rejects direct military coordination between the Lebanese and Israeli armies.

During his meeting with Macron, Rubio proposed that a civilian group carry out monitoring and verification on the ground of Hezbollah’s withdrawal and the Lebanese army’s deployment in designated pilot areas. Washington is considering several proposals, including assigning the task to a multinational force.

UNIFIL said on 5 November that its mandate would end on 31 December 2026 under UN Security Council Resolution 2790, adopted in 2025, after which the mission would begin reducing its personnel and withdrawing.

The French-drafted resolution, adopted unanimously on 28 August 2025, extended UNIFIL’s mandate for a final time and provided for an orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal within one year of its expiry.

The mission said peacekeepers from 45 countries would continue their daily duties across southern Lebanon until the mandate ends. These include monitoring and reporting developments, liaising with the parties, supporting the Lebanese army and facilitating humanitarian activities.

The Security Council is considering options for the period after UNIFIL’s mandate expires, including monitoring and reporting along the Blue Line. Lebanese officials have repeatedly stressed their support for retaining an international presence in the south.

Israeli attacks continue amid stalled negotiations

Israeli forces carried out a series of attacks in southern Lebanon on Friday, alongside continuing violations of Lebanese airspace, including over Beirut, its suburbs and coastal areas.

From midnight into Friday afternoon, Israeli artillery targeted Wadi al-Salouqi, Wadi Zebqin, Wadi al-Hujeir, Mansouri, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Bani Hayyan and the outskirts of Braashit. Israeli forces also carried out a detonation near the river at Zawtar al-Sharqiya.

An Israeli Merkava tank targeted a house in the communal lands of Mayfadoun, while Israeli troops fired machine guns towards the villages of Srebbine and Zawtar al-Sharqiya.

The attacks come as Lebanese-Israeli negotiations remain stalled following the latest round of talks in Tampa, Florida, on 20–21 October.

Those discussions focused on security issues under the trilateral framework agreement signed in Washington on 26 June. No date has been announced for another round.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, reiterated that it would continue its resistance against Israel.

Hassan Ezzeddine, an MP from Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, said on Friday that Iran was united in its position that Lebanon must be a priority in any negotiations to end the war in the region.

Any agreement, he said, would also have to include an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, allowing displaced residents to return to their towns and villages and rebuild their homes.

Aoun discusses post-UNIFIL arrangements

President Joseph Aoun discussed the situation in Lebanon, particularly in the south, with Imran Riza, the UN’s deputy special coordinator and humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, on Friday.

Their meeting covered continuing Israeli attacks, Lebanese diplomatic efforts to end them and consultations aimed at preventing a vacuum after UNIFIL’s operational mandate expires.

Separately, Aoun urged Lebanese citizens to fly the national flag at their homes, businesses, institutions and schools from 20 to 22 November, culminating in Independence Day.

"The flag is not merely a banner flying over institutions and squares, but a symbol of the nation’s unity, sovereignty, dignity and national identity," he said, describing it as a shared symbol that transcends political affiliations and differences.