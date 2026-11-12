Lebanese-American Abbas Alawieh has become the first person of Arab descent to serve in the Michigan State Senate, following his victory in the midterm elections held on 3 November. He is among a number of Arab and Muslim candidates who won seats at federal, state and local levels.

This followed his entry onto the political scene in Michigan in 2024 during Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, when he co-led the Uncommitted campaign alongside other Democratic Party members in Michigan and across the US. The campaign sent a message to then-President Joe Biden's administration, warning that it could not count on their votes in the presidential election unless they changed their position on the genocide. The campaign, alongside many other factors, ultimately contributed to Kamala Harris's defeat by Donald Trump.

The New Arab spoke to Alawieh about his election victory, political ambitions, plans and assessment of the current political climate in the US, including the movement opposing Israel's genocide and the message he has for his Democratic Party.

The following is an edited version of that interview.

What does this moment of victory mean to you?

I am honoured to have been elected to the Michigan State Senate, representing the state's second district in south-east Michigan. The district includes Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Allen Park, Melvindale, Taylor and part of Detroit.

We achieved a major victory, not just in south-east Michigan but across the entire state. I will be honoured to become the first Arab Muslim to serve in the State Senate in the capital, Lansing. We also elected Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, known as Abdul, to become the first Arab Muslim to represent us in the US Senate in Washington.

We therefore feel a tremendous sense of hope and optimism because of this political achievement.

You launched the Uncommitted movement in opposition to the Biden administration over the genocide in Gaza. Now that the election results are in, how do you view the outcome?

In 2024, many of us made every effort to engage in political action to stop the genocidal war against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, as well as to support our Lebanese brothers and sisters in southern Lebanon.

We then realised that maybe we didn't have sufficient political power to change the existing policy and discovered that building political influence required us to participate in elections, not only by supporting candidates who share our views, but by running for office ourselves and reaching leadership positions.

The difference between 2024 and today is that we are no longer begging party leaders to adopt humanitarian policies that serve the American people. Instead, we have decided to become those leaders ourselves.

The Uncommitted movement resonated widely across the United States and influenced the election results. Did you feel disappointed by Trump's policies on Gaza?

Absolutely. When we launched the Uncommitted movement in 2024, we warned the Democratic Party that it would pay a heavy political price if it failed to change its foreign policy towards Gaza. We said Democratic voters rejected these policies and stressed that the only way to prevent Trump from returning to the White House was to change course on Gaza.

Although the Biden administration did not change its policies, Abdul, others and I said we would vote for Kamala Harris because we were certain Donald Trump would not be the solution.

He claimed to be committed to peace, but we knew he was deceitful and dishonest. We did not believe him then, and today our people are suffering from economic crises here in America, in addition to the immense suffering in the Middle East.

We are working to build a political movement that serves the interests of our communities here in Michigan and across the United States, rejects his domestic policies and opposes the destruction of the Middle East. Through our political work, we hope to succeed in changing these circumstances.

We are witnessing a historic moment, with the rise of progressives, socialists and politicians who reject funding from pro-Israel lobbying groups and are calling for an end to aid to Israel. Do you believe you have succeeded in bringing about real change?

I believe we cannot declare complete success until we manage to change domestic policy across the United States and in the states we represent, including Michigan. We must also be able to change policies so that they serve the interests of ordinary people rather than billionaires who profit from every new bomb.

We stand for unity and cooperation, and against division and hatred.

We cannot say we have succeeded, whether in changing domestic policy to serve the people here or in changing foreign policy, as long as bombs continue to fall on children in Gaza, Lebanon and the wider Middle East.

We want change, and when we achieve it, we will say we have succeeded. This is only the beginning.

How do you view this shift in American public opinion and the growing support for candidates who oppose the genocide?

As an American citizen, I feel happy and proud. It is not just Arab Americans who want peace; the American people as a whole want it.

When we reached out to people and knocked on their doors, we saw this for ourselves. The American public generally prefers a policy of peace over war and genocide.

What has happened over recent years, particularly in the Middle East, has raised awareness within American society about the cost of these wars.

I believe this growing awareness gives us an opportunity to change US policy and help our communities here, as well as our people in the Middle East.

How can attempts by organisations such as AIPAC and others to undermine this growing awareness be countered?

In my view, the answer lies in continuing grassroots activism, organising politically, knocking on doors and participating in election campaigns. We must also choose candidates who share our commitment to serving the public interest.

My election to the Michigan State Senate, or Abdul's election to the US Senate, is not the end of the road. It is the beginning, and something we can build on further.

We have seen the emergence of new and effective lobbying groups challenging AIPAC's influence in American politics. How do you see their prospects for continuing and developing their strategies?

In my opinion, the most powerful lobby is not necessarily the one that spends the most, but the one capable of compelling politicians to respond to the demands of the people they represent - people who are suffering and facing hardship.

That is why grassroots organising and activism can bring about much greater change than focusing solely on what happens in Washington.

What is your message to the Democratic Party, which you represent?

We need policies that serve ordinary people and working families who are facing severe economic hardship.

The divisive policies pursued by the White House under Trump were decisively rejected in the election results.

Now, as Democratic leaders, we have a responsibility to propose policies that improve people's lives and ease their suffering. This will enable us to win again in 2028 and succeed in removing the Republicans from the White House.