Masoud Barzani calls for talks with PUK amid Kurdish crisis

The president of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, has called on the rival Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to enter into dialogue after the latter withdrew from the regional government, deepening the political crisis in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Barzani, a former president of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, said in a statement that "all parties must place the interests of the people of Kurdistan above every other interest or objective."

"Guided by this principle, I call on our brothers in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan to sit down with the Kurdistan Democratic Party for dialogue, resolve outstanding issues, and bring an end to the political crisis in the Kurdistan region."

He added that he hoped the parties would be able to form a "broad-based national government" to serve the region's people.

On Thursday, the PUK withdrew from the regional government after parliament convened for the first time in two years. The party had sought to delay the session until an agreement was reached on the allocation of ministerial positions.

PUK leader Bafel Talabani justified the withdrawal, describing parliament's resumption as "illegal, far removed from the principles of genuine partnership, and it is an attempt to impose the will of a single party."

According to Wladimir van Wilgenburg, a journalist and analyst specialising in Kurdish affairs, Barzani's intervention comes after an attack on the Khor Mor gas facility on Sunday night, against the backdrop of a series of attacks launched from Iran targeting Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in the region.

The Khor Mor facility has been attacked before, including an incident last year attributed to Iranian-backed groups in Iraq.

US special envoy to Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack condemned the latest attack.

"For the Kurds, the recent Khor Mor attack shows the danger of Kurdish disunity after the PUK pulled out from the government last Thursday, following the reactivation of the Kurdistan parliament by the KDP and its allies," van Wilgenburg told The New Arab.

Iraqi Kurdistan has been locked in political deadlock since elections in October 2024, when the KDP won 39 seats and the PUK secured 23.

Much of the dispute has centred on how senior government positions should be allocated between the parties.

As a result, the previous government led by KDP Prime Minister Masrour Barzani remains in office.

Previous attempts to mediate between the two parties have failed to resolve the dispute.

Van Wilgenburg said Iran had called on both factions to settle their differences through dialogue, while the US had urged them to maintain a resilient Kurdistan and pursue negotiations.

However, he said recent mediation efforts by diplomatic missions in Erbil had failed, while the Trump administration was focusing much of its attention on Baghdad as part of efforts to disarm Iranian-backed militias and strengthen relations with Iraq's new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

The KDP and PUK, the two largest political parties in Iraqi Kurdistan, have long been rivals and fought a four-year civil war between 1994 and 1998.

Despite their rivalry, they have worked together under power-sharing arrangements since the region consolidated its autonomy following the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.