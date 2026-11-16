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Oscar-winning French actress Marion Cotillard will lead the jury at the 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival, which opens on 20 November, bringing together international cinema stars and a selection of Arab films exploring war, displacement, economic collapse and social divisions.

The festival, running until 28 November, has announced a nine-member jury responsible for selecting the winner of its prestigious Golden Star (Étoile d'or) award from 14 first and second feature films competing in the official selection.

Cotillard, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of French singer Édith Piaf in La Vie en Rose, will be joined by prominent actors and filmmakers from Europe, Africa and the Arab world.

The jury includes Danish actor Claes Bang, known for The Square, Luxembourgish actress Vicky Krieps, who starred in Phantom Thread and Corsage, and Franco-British actress Emma Mackey, recognised for her roles in Sex Education and Barbie.

French actor and director Gilles Lellouche will also serve on the panel, alongside Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, whose film The Voice of Hind Rajab focuses on the killing of a Palestinian child in Gaza.

Other members include British director Andrew Haigh, Franco-Senegalese filmmaker Ramata-Toulaye Sy and Moroccan director and producer Saïd Hamich Benlarbi.

The winners will be announced during the festival's closing ceremony on 28 November.

Arab films explore Gaza genocide and Lebanon's economic crisis

Arab cinema will feature prominently in this year's programme, with three films competing for the festival's top prize.

Palestinian filmmaker Abdullah Al-Khatib's Chronicles from the Siege follows people struggling to survive in a city devastated by siege, bombardment, hunger, cold and the collapse of medical care.

The film explores how ordinary relationships, small moments of happiness and personal memories become sources of resilience in the face of overwhelming destruction.

Lebanese director Rami Kodeih's Furies draws on Lebanon's economic collapse and the banking crisis that deprived thousands of depositors of access to their savings.

It follows Maro, a single mother desperate to recover her money to pay for a life-saving operation for her younger sister, Dalia. After the bank rejects their request, the sisters devise a plan to rob it and reclaim what they believe is rightfully theirs.

The third Arab film in competition, In the Cairo Shadows, directed by Rani and Salem Musallam, is set in 2009 in Cairo's Manshiyat Naser district.

It follows a young man returning to his community after a long absence, only to confront family tensions and the consequences of the swine flu outbreak, which prompted Egyptian authorities to order the mass slaughter of pigs.

Stories from Gaza, Yemen and Lebanon

Several other Arab productions will feature in the festival's Horizons programme.

Ahmed Hassouna's Citizen Osama follows Palestinian photographer Osama al-Ashi as he documents Israel's genocide in northern Gaza while struggling to protect his wife and newborn child.

Yemeni filmmaker Sara Ishaq's The Station explores the impact of war through the story of Layal, who runs a women-only petrol station where men, weapons and politics are prohibited.

When her younger brother faces the threat of recruitment, she must reconnect with her estranged sister in a race to save him.

Egyptian director Mohamed Hammad's Safe Exit follows a young Cairo security guard traumatised by the killing of his father in an Islamic State attack targeting Egyptian Coptic Christians in Libya.

Meanwhile, Lebanese filmmaker Danielle Arbid's Only Rebels Win explores racism and social divisions in Beirut through the relationship between a Palestinian Christian woman and an undocumented Sudanese migrant whom she rescues from a racist assault.

Another Lebanese production, Rakan Mayasi's Yesterday, the Eye Didn't Sleep, is set in the Bekaa Valley near the Syrian border and examines family loyalties, tribal tensions and violence following the disappearance of a young woman.

The festival will also screen films examining rural life in Egypt, the experiences of Moroccan seasonal workers in Spain and family relationships shaped by conflict and displacement.

A major platform for international cinema

Founded in 2001 under the patronage of Morocco's King Mohammed VI, the Marrakech International Film Festival has become a prominent event on the African and Arab cinema calendar.

The festival aims to discover emerging filmmakers, promote cultural exchange and support Morocco's film industry while attracting internationally recognised actors and directors.

Over the years, its jury has been chaired by major cinema figures, including Martin Scorsese, Jessica Chastain, Tilda Swinton, Isabelle Huppert and South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, who presided over the 2025 edition.

Cotillard previously served on the Marrakech jury in 2013, when Scorsese was president.

This year's edition will combine international star power with films examining some of the most pressing political and social issues facing the Arab world, from Israel's war on Gaza to Lebanon's economic crisis and the continuing consequences of conflict in Yemen.

The Golden Star and other festival awards will be presented on 28 November.