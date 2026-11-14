Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) is calling on the UK to impose sanctions on groups blocking aid into Gaza after Israel's deadly attack on a Khan Younis hospital earlier this week.

The attack on the Nasser Medical Complex killed six people, including a surgeon working at the hospital. Nasser Medical Complex has been hit by at least six airstrikes since the beginning of Israel's genocidal Gaza war in October 2023, according to Doctors Without Boarders (MSF).

"It is simply the legal obligation under international law for the UK and other countries, to hold those responsible for violating international law and human rights to account," Zaid Issa, MAP's Head of Advocacy and Campaigns told The New Arab, "Israel is no exception to that."

MAP CEO Steve Cutts said in a statement after the attack "Israel’s attacks are continuing, and Gaza’s hospitals are being left to pick up the pieces of a health system that has already been systematically dismantled."

"The UK Government must turn its outrage over what is happening in Gaza into action, and immediately suspend all arms transfers to Israel."

MAP also called on the UK to immediately impose sanctions on groups and individuals responsible for blocking aid into Gaza, support the International Criminal Court's investigation into Israel's genocide in Gaza, ensure the entry of aid into Gaza, and enforce a functional ceasefire.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced in September the UK would be imposing sanctions on Israeli settler groups in the occupied West Bank.

Those sanctions are part of the Global Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law Sanctions Regulations, which extend the UK's sanctioning powers to include serious violations of international law and obstruction of humanitarian assistance.

It is unclear if the new legislation, which became law in October, will be used to sanction individuals and organisations involved in blocking aid to Gaza.

"Hopefully the UK government now will use its new power to actually hold the state of Israel to account," Issa said, "that will help the government end its complicity in Israel's atrocities and genocide against Palestinians, and it will help the UK government meet its obligations under international law."

On Tuesday, Labour MP Richard Burgeon tabled a parliamentary motion calling for the government to impose sanctions on Israeli officials and anyone else responsible for blocking aid into Gaza. The motion was supported by over 60 MPs, including Jeremy Corbyn, John McDonnell, and Hannah Spencer.

That motion was tabled after deadly winter storms left hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians exposed to flooding, disease and collapsing shelters.

At least five people died as a result of the flooding.

"The UK government will not stand by. We will not rest until we bring an end to the intolerable suffering," Miliband said in social media post responding to the floods.