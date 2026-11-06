New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has acknowledged deep policy differences with Hakeem Jeffries as a growing revolt against the stunachly pro-Israel Democrat's bid to become House speaker gathers momentum, with more than 700,000 people reportedly signing a petition demanding alternative leadership.

The backlash has intensified following the Democrats' sweeping victories in Tuesday's US midterm elections, exposing divisions between the party's establishment and progressive supporters demanding a tougher stance against President Donald Trump and a break from Washington's longstanding support for Israel.

Jeffries, who has received millions of dollars worth of backing from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), formally announced his candidacy for House speaker on Wednesday, pledging to deliver the "change" voters demanded.

But many argue that his ties to corporate donors and pro-Israel lobbying organisations, alongside his approach to confronting Trump, make him unsuitable to lead the newly elected Democratic majority.

Speaking to NBC News, Mamdani described his relationship with Jeffries as one built on openness and honesty, despite acknowledging fundamental disagreements over policy.

He nevertheless expressed confidence in Jeffries' ability to find an effective way to communicate with voters.

Mamdani has previously expressed support for Jeffries' leadership bid and has not publicly endorsed the campaign seeking to replace him.

The petition, launched on Change.org on 3 September by Democratic supporter Nicole Whitted, has gained hundreds of thousands of signatures since the elections, with reports on Friday putting the total above 737,000.

It urges newly elected House Democrats to reject Jeffries in January and hold a competitive leadership contest rather than automatically backing the party's existing leadership.

"We believe the Speaker should represent the Democratic voters, not just the Democratic establishment," the petition states.

Whitted has argued that the dispute goes beyond individual policy disagreements, raising questions about political influence, accountability and whether Democratic leaders are listening to voters demanding change.

American actor Mark Ruffalo, a prominent supporter of Palestinian rights, has amplified the campaign, urging his followers to sign the petition calling for a different speaker.

Sign this petition if you want a new speaker of the house. https://t.co/G88VLySjsQ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 5, 2026

Singer Eric Benét has also joined the criticism, accusing Jeffries of being too closely aligned with powerful political interests.

The backlash has been fuelled partly by Jeffries' remarks following the elections, when he indicated that impeaching Trump was not currently on the Democratic leadership's agenda.

His position has drawn criticism from progressives who argue that voters delivered a mandate not only to address living costs but also to hold the president accountable.

Jeffries has defended his focus on affordability and accountability, arguing that Democrats must deliver practical improvements for Americans struggling with rising prices.

Opposition to his leadership has also grown among pro-Palestine activists over his support for Israel and continued US military assistance.

A separate petition launched on 4 November has attracted more than 26,000 signatures, explicitly citing his position on Israel's genocidal war on Gaza among the reasons for opposing his speakership bid.

Mamdani hails 'good guys' winning US elections

Mamdani also welcomed the Democrats' sweeping midterm victories, declaring that "the good guys won" and urging the party to confront Washington's continued funding of violations of international law, particularly in Palestine and Iran.

Speaking to NBC News, he praised Abdul El-Sayed's victory in Michigan's US Senate race as "incredibly exciting", highlighting the challenges the Muslim Democrat faced during his campaign.

"To see that victory in the face of all that [El-Sayed] had to reckon with over the course of that campaign, whether in terms of the extraordinary amount of money spent to oppose him or the racism and slander that he was met with on a daily basis, it is incredibly exciting to see [...] that the good guys won," Mamdani said.

He argued that the Democrats' victories demonstrated the appeal of candidates whose platforms addressed the everyday struggles of working-class Americans.

Working-class voters, he said, were tired of politicians influenced by the country's wealthiest individuals telling them that their demands were unrealistic.

The results, he added, gave Democrats a mandate to lower costs, deliver tangible improvements to people's lives and honour the trust voters had placed in the party.

Mamdani also urged Democrats to prioritise Palestine and Iran, arguing that Washington continued to finance violations of international law in several parts of the world.

"One of the priorities is to talk about the fact that we continue to fund violations of international law in many parts of the world, particularly with regard to Palestine, and even Iran," he told NBC News.

His remarks come as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress, with growing pressure from progressive activists to turn the party's electoral victories into changes in its leadership, foreign policy and relationship with Israel.