New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has disbanded a controversial police unit which had used excessive force against pro-Palestine activists and other demonstrators, delivering on a major campaign promise to protect the right to protest.

The decision, announced on Monday alongside NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, abolishes the Strategic Response Group (SRG), a heavily criticised unit whose aggressive policing tactics have drawn years of complaints, lawsuits and allegations of civil rights violations.

Mamdani's reforms will also ban several controversial crowd-control tactics, including kettling, tear gas and the use of pepper spray to manage demonstrations, marking a significant shift in how New York police respond to protests.

"During our campaign, I promised New Yorkers that we would disband the Strategic Response Group and separate counterterrorism from protest response, and today we are delivering on that promise," Mamdani said. "New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat."

The move represents a major victory for civil liberties campaigners who have spent years demanding the abolition of the unit, particularly following its deployment against Black Lives Matter protesters and demonstrations opposing Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Established in 2015 with a counterterrorism mandate, the SRG increasingly became associated with policing demonstrations, drawing criticism for its militarised approach to public gatherings.

During the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, officers were accused of using excessive force against demonstrators, prompting investigations into the NYPD's handling of the unrest.

A subsequent investigation by New York City's Department of Investigation found that police had used excessive force in ways that violated protesters' First Amendment rights, with the SRG playing a central role in the response.

The approximately 500-member unit has also faced numerous complaints and lawsuits, resulting in costly legal settlements.

Its deployment at pro-Palestinian demonstrations further intensified criticism of the NYPD's treatment of activists, with civil liberties advocates arguing that peaceful political expression was being met with unnecessarily aggressive policing.

Mamdani bans controversial protest tactics

Under the reforms, the NYPD will no longer be permitted to use kettling, a tactic in which officers surround protesters and prevent them from leaving a designated area.

Tear gas and long guns will also be prohibited during demonstrations, while officers will be barred from deploying pepper spray as a crowd-management tool.

The use of acoustic devices will be restricted to 90 decibels, and police bicycles may only be used as weapons when necessary to prevent death or physical injury.

Instead of relying on the SRG, Mamdani's administration will introduce a new civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division within the Mayor's Office of Community Safety.

Its staff will have neither weapons nor arrest powers and will work alongside a newly established NYPD First Amendment Support Team to prepare for and respond to demonstrations.

A separate Patrol Support Division, staffed by vetted officers trained in crowd management, will provide additional assistance when necessary.

The SRG's counterterrorism responsibilities, including deploying heavily armed officers to protect critical infrastructure, will be transferred to the NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau.

The administration said the changes would be implemented without additional funding or an increase in the police workforce.

Major victory for protest rights

Mamdani's decision marks a significant victory for civil liberties campaigners who have spent years calling for an end to aggressive policing of demonstrations in New York.

The reforms are particularly significant for pro-Palestine activists and other protesters who have faced heavy-handed police responses while exercising their right to demonstrate.

The move also fulfils a central promise from Mamdani's mayoral campaign to dismantle the SRG and separate protest policing from counterterrorism operations.

His announcement advances the key objectives of the CURB Act, legislation introduced by New York City Councilmember Chi Ossé to curb aggressive police tactics during demonstrations.

Ossé joined Mamdani in announcing the changes on Monday, highlighting a shared commitment to protecting civil liberties while rethinking how the city approaches public safety.

"Today is about a lot more than disbanding the SRG, we are building a new approach to public safety, one where all communities can trust that their safety and fundamental freedoms will be protected," Mamdani said.

The overhaul also has the backing of NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who said the changes would strengthen the department while preserving its ability to respond to serious security threats.

"I would never support changes that diminish the NYPD's ability to protect New Yorkers, or that put our officers in a position where they lack the resources necessary to confront a serious threat," she said. "These changes will make us a stronger, more effective department."