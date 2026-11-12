The Maldives is seeking to pass a law that would officially ban Israelis from visiting the island nation on a permanent basis, according to a statement from the office of President Mohamed Muizzu.

The announcement of the bill was made at a press conference on Monday.

"The current bill provides for an unconditional ban on entry for anyone holding an Israeli passport, irrespective of changing circumstances," the announcement from Muizzu’s office said.

The archipelago of about half a million people previously passed legislation banning Israeli passport holders from visiting amid the war on Gaza, where Israeli strikes have continued despite an October 2025 ceasefire.

The new bill would tighten these restrictions rather than introduce a first-time ban on Israeli travellers, which came into effect in April 2025. The existing restriction remains in force while the new proposal awaits parliamentary approval.

The bill has so far passed its first reading in parliament. According to the president’s statement, the travel ban applies only to people entering on Israeli passports and does not extend to Israelis travelling on a second passport.

In December 2023, Israel issued a travel warning advising its citizens against visiting the Maldives, citing rising anti-Israel sentiment during the Gaza war. The Foreign Ministry said Israel could have difficulty assisting them if they encountered trouble there.

The Maldives lifted a previous ban on Israeli tourists in the early 1990s and briefly moved to restore relations in 2010.

Separately, the Maldivian government has submitted a bill that would bar Israeli citizens and Israeli-owned companies from acquiring leasehold rights in designated development zones. Buyers would be subject to screening, according to local media reports.

Unlike the travel ban, these restrictions would also apply to Israelis using a second passport.

Muizzu described Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide, according to the president’s office, and said allowing Israeli passport holders into the country was unacceptable. Both bills still require parliamentary approval.

The Maldives, a small country comprising 1,192 strategically located coral islands, is known for its secluded white-sand beaches, shallow turquoise lagoons and Robinson Crusoe-style getaways. Its population is nearly all Muslim.