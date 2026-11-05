US President Donald Trump's crushing defeat in the US midterm elections has sparked questions about the future of his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, as Republicans begin to openly debate whether the party should move beyond the president and his populist agenda.

The sweeping Democratic victory on Tuesday, which saw Republicans lose control of both chambers of Congress, has prompted calls from conservatives for the party to rethink the policies and rhetoric that helped bring Trump back to the White House.

The Wall Street Journal's conservative editorial board called for a period of self-examination, urging Republicans to move away from the nationalist and identity-based politics that have defined Trump's movement.

"Tariffs and mass deportation are no substitute for rising real incomes. Playing to the bro MAGA base is no substitute for persuading Hispanics, independents and suburban swing voters who abandoned the party on Tuesday," the Journal's editorial board wrote on Wednesday morning.

The White House, however, showed little appetite for reconsidering Trump's political direction.

Its first post on X on Wednesday featured an image of the president accompanied by the message: "Trump is still your president."

Trump remains in office until January 2029, but Tuesday's defeat has accelerated discussions about the Republican Party's future and who could succeed him.

The US Constitution prevents Trump from seeking a third presidential term, making the 2028 election the first opportunity for Republicans to choose a successor.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/Q1ZGYM7idV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 4, 2026

Iran war fuels Republican backlash

The US-Israeli war on Iran has emerged as a major source of anger within the Republican Party, exposing divisions between Trump's interventionist allies and supporters who oppose prolonged American military involvement overseas.

Vice President JD Vance, a potential 2028 presidential contender, sought to avoid a direct clash with Trump while acknowledging the war's electoral fallout.

"The reason we lost is the war," Vance wrote in a lengthy post on X on Wednesday, adding that "The president himself said so last night."

Trump had acknowledged that the war contributed to the defeat, although he also blamed weak Republican candidates and continued to defend the military campaign.

The conflict has become a contentious issue within MAGA, particularly among supporters who backed Trump's promises to avoid new wars and prioritise American interests.

Some conservative figures have blamed the party's interventionist wing for the defeat.

Far-right commentator Jack Posobiec wrote "Great work, neocons" on X, referring to neoconservatives who advocate an assertive US foreign policy and have traditionally supported military action against Iran.

Republicans call for a change of direction

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the election results as an "extinction-level" threat to Republicans, suggesting the party might have to wait until 2032 to regain control of Congress.

Republican lawmaker Don Bacon urged the party to return to the principles of former President Ronald Reagan.

"Voters rejected populism, chaos, Putin and tariffs," he wrote on X.

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, once one of Trump's staunchest allies before breaking with him, went further.

"If the GOP wants any chance in the future, it will have to kick Donald Trump out of the party," she said.

Matthew Boyle, a prominent figure at the far-right Breitbart News website, also called for Republicans to return to basics.

"Obviously, no more endless wars. That’s just plain as day. Iran war cost the GOP the U.S. senate for forever now," he wrote, arguing that economic policies should benefit ordinary Americans rather than special interests.

He also called for a more measured approach to immigration enforcement.

Can MAGA survive without Trump?

Despite the growing criticism, few prominent Republicans have directly challenged Trump by name.

The party has hitched its fortunes to Trump since 2016, while many conservative media figures and influencers have built their careers around his movement.

Amy Dacey, a former Democratic Party official who now works as a university political expert, told AFP that the key question was whether Republican leaders in Congress would begin distancing themselves from Trump.

"The big question is, are some of these Republican leaders in the House and Senate going to distance themselves from Trump?”

The scale of the defeat could weaken the influence of prominent MAGA figures, she said, but would not necessarily eliminate the movement or those associated with it.

Some Republicans, however, have begun openly questioning whether Trump himself has become the party’s biggest liability.

Former Republican congressman Bob Good wrote on X: "Gotta start by acknowledging that Trump was and is the problem. Quietly whispering it won’t do it."